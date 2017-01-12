Enablence Technologies Closes Second Tranche of Equity Offering

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Enablence Technologies Inc. ("Enablence" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ENA), a leading supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, today announced the closing of the second tranche of the private placement of common shares announced on December 8, 2016 (the "Equity Offering"), for 6,250,000 common shares in the amount of $500,000 at a price of $0.08 per share.

Through a combination of the Equity Offering, the exercise to date of outstanding warrants, and the contemplated additional exercise of outstanding warrants, the Company has received funds and commitments that would result in it fulfilling the $4,000,000 financing condition that is a requirement to close the proposed business combination with Esrey Energy Ltd. as announced on December 8, 2016.

The proceeds from the Equity Offering and the exercise of warrants, as previously announced, are intended to be used as growth capital for current and future products, plus general corporate purposes.

The shares issued under the second tranche of the Equity Offering are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws until May 13, 2017.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and sells optical components and subsystems to a global customer base. It utilizes its patented technologies, including planar lightwave circuit ("PLC") intellectual property, in the production of an array of photonic components and broadband subsystems that deliver a key portion of the infrastructure for current and next-generation telecommunication systems. The Company's product lines address all three segments of optical networks: access - connecting homes and businesses to the network; metro - communication rings within large cities; and long-haul - linking cities and continents. For more information, visit www.enablence.com.

Forward-looking Statements

