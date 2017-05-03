Enabling Patient-Centric Digital Transformation in Pharma and Biotech, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Industry experts Gary Palgon, Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences Solutions and Gopal Sharma, Chief Data Architect for the European Union sector, both from Liaison Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based integration and data management solutions, will outline how life sciences research and development teams can enable compliant and secure data lifecycle management across multiple use cases including early discovery phase, clinical trials, and the building of biotech therapies. The broadcast will take place on Friday, May 19, 2017, at 1 p.m. EDT.

Life sciences companies are discovering that the traditional strategies for research and development no longer meet the complex challenges in today's competitive, quickly changing marketplace. The shift to patient centricity and focus on outcomes and value-based care is driving new and innovative approaches in pharma and biotech research and development. This transition is aided by the explosion of digital technology in patient engagement, population health tracking, health and fitness tracking, and other applications. This digital disruption is stimulating the digital transformation across these industries with the goal of improving patient lives.

We know that data is the key to making timely and informed business decisions, but life science organizations require access to more digital data sources than ever before and the ability in near real time to ingest and harmonize the information to gain actionable insights from it in a timely manner. One example would be how clinical trials are changing from large studies to more targeted populations or bio-markers and require more data and data types to make this transition successful.

Viewers will learn:

Best practices for enabling data integration, ingestion, lineage, authentication and certification

How data formatting for master, meta and reference data can aid in building disease and cure models

How to reduce the data clean up so that scientists are spending time on research and hypothesis development and not "mopping up" data

How a cloud-based platform can provide a center of excellence for clinical and patient data management, but also set the stage to support change and unanticipated future needs resulting from new data or data sources -- the digital transformation

Example customer case studies will demonstrate how a data-centric approach to all research inputs can help achieve collaborative requirements. The case studies will also demonstrate how timely access to the right data from health systems, digital devices, internal researchers or partner organizations can help pharmaceutical organizations take advantage of disparate and new data sources to provide real insights.

About Liaison Technologies

Liaison Technologies provides integration and data management solutions to help customers unlock the power of a data-centric approach to their business. Liaison's cloud-based approach breaks down the barriers between data silos to tap into the valuable information needed to make better decisions, faster. Tailored to solve complex data problems today while building a robust foundation for tomorrow's unforeseen challenges, Liaison fosters a seamless flow of information securely and at scale. Founded in 2000, Liaison serves more than 7,000 customers in 46 countries, with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Singapore. For more information, visit www.liaison.com and connect with Liaison on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Xtalks

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

