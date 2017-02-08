Enabling Precision Medicine with Highly Multiplexed and Patient-like Reference Materials, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Next generation sequencing (NGS) based clinical genomics assays are increasingly being offered by laboratories worldwide across a wide range of disease areas, including cancer, reproductive health, inherited disease and infectious disease. Developing, optimizing, and monitoring such assays however can be a time consuming and challenging task.

Scientists and clinicians can build and implement robust and accurate clinical genomics assays with the help of highly multiplexed and patient-like reference materials.

These innovative and expert-designed materials:

Expedite assay development, improve robustness, and better characterize your assay

Help ensure confidence in the diagnostic result and overall laboratory test performance

Enable the development of global QC standards including proficiency materials to allow for better inter-laboratory comparisons of performance

Join industry expert Sandi Deans, Consultant Clinical Scientist and Director of UK National External Quality Assessment Service (UK NEQAS) for Molecular Genetics as she discusses a case study of how a global external quality assessment (EQA) organization is using these reference materials to ensure the accuracy and consistency of one such clinical genomics application in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

The live broadcast takes place on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 1pm EST. For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Enabling Precision Medicine with Highly Multiplexed and Patient-like Reference Materials

