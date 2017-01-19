CHICAGO, IL and PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and the world's leading provider of EH&S, Sustainability and Risk Management software, today announced the company was named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. The Best and Brightest strives to recognize the most influential, trend-setting companies across the U.S. and regionally in focused programs. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

"We founded Enablon with the mission to make the world a better place by helping companies reduce their environmental impact, protect their employees from harm and deliver products that are safe for all to use," says Phil Tesler, CEO of Enablon North America. "This is an ambitious endeavor that requires building a culture and environment where the smartest and most driven individuals of all backgrounds can thrive. This unique culture is what enables us to make a difference every day, in everything we do. We're thrilled and encouraged to be named one of best and brightest companies to work for in the nation."

Enablon also received The Best and Brightest in Wellness® award. This is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness. This unique program highlights employers, wellness providers, schools, faith-based groups, and nonprofits that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement, and evaluate efforts in employee wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work.

At Enablon, employees work every day on software that helps the world's largest companies become more sustainable, keep their employees safe and make better decisions. Enablon believes in a healthy balance of work and play while offering employees many benefits and perks. Aside from working in amazing work spaces, Enablon employees can take advantage of yoga in the office, Fresh Fridays with coworkers, the flexibility to work from home, French classes, Divvy bike discounts, catered breakfasts and so much more!

About Enablon

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world's leading provider of EH&S, Sustainability and Risk Management software. More than 1,000 global companies and 1 million users rely on Enablon software solutions to manage their environmental and social performance, minimize risks and improve profitability. Enablon offers the most comprehensive platform in the industry, and is consistently recognized as a global leader and visionary. For more information about Enablon: www.enablon.com.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. ( AEX : WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com.

About the National Association of Business Resources (NABR)

With over 20 years of experience conducting Best and Brightest Company competitions, the NABR have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. To learn more about the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition, click here:

