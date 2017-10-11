Enacomm Joins Forces with ConnexiCore to Bring Data-Driven AI and Phone Banking to Financial Institutions

ConnexiCore to introduce Enacomm's VPA™ and intelligent IVR technology to its bank and credit union clients

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - More bank customers and credit union members may soon have a modern customer service and money management experience. Enacomm, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions and credit card companies, has inked a partnership with ConnexiCore, a technology consultancy that advises financial institutions. Through a reseller agreement, ConnexiCore will introduce its bank and credit union clients to VPA™ (Virtual Personal Assistant) banking and the Enacomm Financial Suite (EFS), which includes a hosted, dynamic interactive voice response (IVR) system for personalized customer interactions.

"ConnexiCore's advisory group is made up of some of the financial industry's top experts on the technologies of today and tomorrow," said Enacomm CEO Michael Boukadakis. "We're excited that ConnexiCore recognizes the value and differentiators of Enacomm's next-generation solutions, and will be helping to get these revolutionary technologies into the hands of additional banks and credit unions."

Harnessing artificial intelligence, VPA™ is Enacomm's solution for financial institutions' self-service users that works with popular Virtual Personal Assistants. Using Enacomm's hosted systems, a properly authenticated user can confidently conduct secure bank transactions and gain virtually full access to their financial accounts -- with the sound of their voice.

The Enacomm Financial Suite provides a range of software tools, from powerful voice biometrics to customer relationship management (CRM), as well as added levels of security. Its IVR solution uses customer intelligence to efficiently direct calls, personalization to help retain customers, and context preservation to provide fast, superior self-service.

"Teaming up with Enacomm is a logical move for ConnexiCore, because we aim to bring our clients the best technology solutions available to solve the toughest business challenges and stay ahead of the competition," commented Frank J. Segarra III, President and Founder of Connexicore. "We're happy to be part of Enacomm's expanded strategy to further transform the consumer experience of a greater number of bank customers and credit union members."

Enacomm will be demoing VPA™ banking at Booth 446 at JAC 2017, the Jack (Henry) Annual Conference in Nashville, TN, October 16-19, 2017.

For more information on VPA™ banking and the Enacomm Financial Suite, go to www.enacomm.net.

About Enacomm

Enacomm is a leading provider of innovative, interactive and intelligent customer self-service and assisted-service solutions. A frontrunner in interactive voice response (IVR) technology, Enacomm solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the cloud. The company's customer base is made up of Fortune 50 to Fortune 2000 companies concentrated in the Financial/Credit Union, Prepaid/Cash Card, Health Care and Utilities industries. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice and other communication technology channels, Enacomm helps organizations provide customers with a superior, multi-modal self-service experience. Enacomm processes more than 1,000,000 voice calls, SMS texts, emails and automated data transactions every day. Learn more about Enacomm at www.enacomm.net.

About ConnexiCore™

ConnexiCore technology advisory group was created to answer customers' needs for implementing technology solutions that offer a unique way of seeking out, deploying and using a variety of Unified Communications and IOT applications. ConnexiCore uncovers the best technology solutions to solve the toughest business problems-regardless of industry. Its advisory services as well as deployment coordination transforms challenging projects through the management and implementation of new apps, platforms and architecture. To learn more about ConnexiCore, visit www.connexicore.com.

Enacomm® and VPA™ are trademarks of Enacomm, Inc.