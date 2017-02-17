Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. and Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. File Annual Reports on Form 10-K

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 17, 2017) - Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. ( NYSE : EEP) ("Enbridge Partners") and Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. ( NYSE : EEQ) ("Enbridge Management") filed their respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K for 2016, including audited financial statements, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 17, 2017.

The 10-K reports are available to view, print or download from the Investor Kit page under the Investor Relations section on both Enbridge Partners' and Enbridge Management's websites, or by clicking on the following website links:

Enbridge Partners:

Website address: http://www.enbridgepartners.com/Investor-Relations/EEP/Investor-Kit/

Enbridge Management:

Website address: http://www.enbridgemanagement.com/Investor-Relations/EEQ/Investor-Kit/

Unitholders, noteholders and other interested parties may order a printed copy of the 2016 10-K report via any of the following contacts:

E-mail: eep@enbridge.com

Telephone: 1-866-337-4636 or 1-866-EEP-INFO

Both Enbridge Partners' and Enbridge Management's websites provide a number of convenient features for obtaining the Partnership's quarterly and annual financial results and reports filed with the SEC. The filings are also available via the SEC's EDGAR service, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

