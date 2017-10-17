Enbridge Gas Distribution launches 2017/2018 Energy School Challenge

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - Enbridge Gas Distribution is challenging students to find ways to save energy, while earning great prizes for their schools.

Enbridge Gas Distribution's Energy School Challenge (the Challenge) - now in its 2nd year - hopes to inspire students to learn more about energy efficiency and natural gas conservation in a fun, interactive and competitive way. This year, the Challenge has grown to include both elementary and secondary school students in Ontario.

Students from participating schools will help save energy by participating in conservation activities; making positive behavioral changes associated with the school's energy usage; reporting on these activities; and measuring their progress. Students can then transfer their classroom knowledge to real-life scenarios at home.

Participating schools will have access to the Challenge curriculum materials that will guide students through learning opportunities and activities. The school will receive points for the completion of the Challenge activities and curriculum. In addition, Enbridge Gas Distribution will be working with participating school boards to help leverage existing energy dashboards, so that students can view their school's energy consumption.

Prizes

Enbridge Gas Distribution will award $3,000 to the top elementary and secondary schools with the most points; while the second and third place elementary and secondary schools will receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

The Challenge will run until May 4, 2018. More information and program registration details can be found at energyschoolchallenge.com

About Enbridge Gas Distribution

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a more than 165-year history and is Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution, and has ranked as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the past eight years. Enbridge Gas Distribution distributes natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario.