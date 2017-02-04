Enbridge Gas Distribution's 13th Annual Winterlude Pancake Breakfast

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 4, 2017) -

Close to 4,500 pancakes and 15 litres of maple syrup later, Enbridge has wrapped up another successful Winterlude pancake breakfast. Despite the cold, the Enbridge team along with local politicians served hot chocolate and pancakes to Winterlude attendees.

About Enbridge Gas Distribution

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a more than 165-year history and is Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Enbridge has ranked as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the past seven years and was also named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2015. Enbridge Gas Distribution and its affiliates distribute natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario, Quebec, New York State and New Brunswick. For more information, visit www.enbridgegas.com or follow us on Twitter @EnbridgeGasNews.

