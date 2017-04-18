Enbridge Inc. Closes Secondary Offering of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. Shares; Over-Allotment Option Fully Exercised for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $0.6 Billion

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) -

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX:ENF) (EIFH) today announced the closing of the previously announced secondary offering (the Secondary Offering) of EIFH common shares (Common Shares) through a syndicate of underwriters (the Underwriters) led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank. Under the Secondary Offering, 17,347,750 Common Shares of EIFH were sold to the public, including 2,262,750 Common Shares sold in connection with the full exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $33.15 per Common Share, for gross proceeds to Enbridge of $575,077,913.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Secondary Offering, Enbridge exchanged 21,657,617 ordinary units (Fund Units) of Enbridge Income Fund (the Fund) for an equivalent amount of Common Shares (the Exchange). In order to maintain its 19.9 percent interest in EIFH, Enbridge retained 4,309,867 Common Shares issued pursuant to the Exchange and sold the balance under the Secondary Offering. EIFH did not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering and Enbridge will pay all expenses and fees associated with the Secondary Offering. The proceeds of the Secondary Offering will initially be used by Enbridge to pay down short-term debt, pending reinvestment by Enbridge in its growing portfolio of secured projects. With the completion of the Secondary Offering, Enbridge's economic interest in the Fund Group (made up of the Fund, Enbridge Commercial Trust and Enbridge Income Partners LP) has been reduced from 86.9 percent to 84.6 percent.

Immediately prior to the Exchange, Enbridge held 94,150,000 Fund Units directly and indirectly, representing 43.1 percent of the issued and outstanding Fund Units. Following the Exchange, Enbridge holds 72,492,383 Fund Units directly and indirectly, representing approximately 33 percent of the issued and outstanding Fund Units.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares in any jurisdiction. The Common Shares offered have not been registered under the United State Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States.

