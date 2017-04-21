Enbridge Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2017

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders When: Thursday, May 11, 2017 1:30 p.m. MT (3:30 p.m. ET) Where: Metropolitan Conference Centre 333 - 4 Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta

A live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available at enbridge.com/agmwebcast. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours following the event. An mp3 and transcript will be posted to the website shortly thereafter.

Members of the media interested in attending the meeting in person are asked to please register in advance by calling the Enbridge Media Line at 888-992-0997.

For additional information on the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including voting and attendance procedures please refer to enbridge.com/agminfo.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline, and accounts for nearly 68% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil production, and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S. serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.5 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and New York State. Enbridge also has a growing involvement in electricity infrastructure with interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity, and an expanding offshore wind portfolio in Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past eight years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.