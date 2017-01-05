Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. Announces 10% Dividend Increase to Monthly Dividend

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX:ENF) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1711 per common share of the Company ("Share") to be paid on February 15, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017. This represents a 10% increase in the monthly dividend over 2016, consistent with expectations in connection with the completion of the drop-down transaction on September 1, 2015 ("2015 Transaction"). The company has a consistent track record of annual dividend increases with a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 10.7% over the last five years.

"Beyond this current increase in the Company's dividend, we remain well positioned to deliver 10% annual dividend growth through 2019 supported by stable cash flow growth from the Fund Group's low-risk, diversified portfolio of assets as well as our $9B secured growth portfolio, of which, $3.7B is scheduled to come into service during 2017," said Perry Schuldhaus, President, Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. "The Fund Group's solid earnings and cash flow performance from its assets, including those acquired in the 2015 Transaction provide the foundation for continued strong returns to our shareholders."

The dividend is designated an eligible dividend for Canadian tax purposes that qualifies for the enhanced dividend tax credit. Eligible shareholders may elect to participate in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), where they may automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Shares at a 2% discount to the Share price without brokerage fees. Details of the DRIP are available on the Company's website. Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment dealer for further information and to enroll.

The Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ENF.

ABOUT ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded corporation. The Company, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund indirectly holds high quality, low- risk energy infrastructure assets. The Fund's assets consist of a portfolio of Canadian liquids transportation and storage businesses, including the Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, the Canadian segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, Class A units entitling the holder to receive defined cash flows from the US segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, a 50 percent interest in the Alliance Pipeline, which transports natural gas from Canada to the U.S., and interests in more than 1,400 MW of renewable and alternative power generation assets. Information about Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is available on the Company's website at www.enbridgeincomefund.com.