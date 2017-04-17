Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX:ENF) (the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1711 per common share (Share) to be paid on May 15, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2017. This dividend is designated eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes that qualify for the enhanced dividend tax credit.

Eligible shareholders may participate in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), where they may elect, without brokerage fees, to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Shares at a 2% discount to the Share price. Details of the DRIP are available on the Company's website. Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment dealer for further information and to enroll.

The Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ENF.

ABOUT ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded corporation. The Company, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund indirectly holds high quality, low- risk energy infrastructure assets. The Fund's assets consist of a portfolio of Canadian liquids transportation and storage businesses, including the Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, the Canadian segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, Class A units entitling the holder to receive defined cash flows from the US segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, a 50 percent interest in the Alliance Pipeline, which transports natural gas from Canada to the U.S., and interests in more than 1,400 MW of renewable and alternative power generation assets. Information about Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is available on the Company's website at www.enbridgeincomefund.com.