Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2017

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX:ENF) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders When: Thursday, May 11, 2017 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) Where: Metropolitan Conference Centre 333 - 4 Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta

A live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available at enbridgeincomefund.com/agmwebcast. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours following the event. An mp3 and transcript will be posted to the website shortly thereafter.

Members of the media interested in attending the meeting in person are asked to please register in advance by calling the Enbridge Media Line at 888-992-0997.

For additional information on the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including voting and attendance procedures please refer to enbridgeincomefund.com/agminfo.

ABOUT ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded corporation. EIFH, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund indirectly holds high quality, low-risk energy infrastructure assets. Enbridge Income Fund's assets consist of a portfolio of Canadian liquids transportation and storage businesses, including the Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, the Canadian segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, Class A units entitling the holder to receive defined cash flows from the US segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, a 50 percent interest in the Alliance Pipeline, which transports natural gas from Canada to the U.S., and interests in more than 1,400 MW of renewable and alternative power generation assets. Information about Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is available on EIFH's website at www.enbridgeincomefund.com.