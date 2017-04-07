Enbridge Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC Capital's "Mini-Tender Offer"

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) (Enbridge) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer made by TRC Capital Corporation (TRC Capital) to purchase up to 2,500,000 common shares or Enbridge, or approximately 0.15% of the company's outstanding common shares, at a price of $53.38 per share. Enbridge does not endorse this unsolicited offer, has no association with TRC Capital or its offer, and recommends that shareholders do not tender their Enbridge shares to the offer.

Enbridge cautions shareholders that the mini-tender offer has been made at a price below market price for Enbridge shares. The offer represents a discount of 4.47% on the Toronto Stock Exchange closing price and 4.58% on the New York Stock Exchange closing price for Enbridge common shares on April 4, 2017, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was commenced.

