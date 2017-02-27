Encana files 2016 year-end disclosure documents

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - (TSX: ECA) ( NYSE : ECA)

Encana Corporation announced today that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Encana has also filed its Form 51-101F1 for the year ended December 31, 2016, which includes the disclosure and reports relating to reserves data and other oil and gas information required pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov (only Annual Report on Form 10-K), the company's website at www.encana.com, or by emailing investor.relations@encana.com. Printed copies of Encana's audited consolidated financial statements are available upon request free of charge by emailing investor.relations@encana.com or by mail from Encana's Corporate Secretary, 4400, 500 Centre Street S.E., P.O. Box 2850, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2S5.

