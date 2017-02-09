Encana to hold conference call and webcast on 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results on Thursday, February 16, 2017

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - (TSX: ECA) ( NYSE : ECA)

Encana Corporation will release its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results on Thursday, February 16, 2017. The news release detailing Encana's 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on the company's website.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results will be held for the investment community the same day at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial (844) 707-0663 (toll-free in North America) or (703) 326-3003 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call, including slides, will also be available on Encana's website, www.encana.com, under Investors/Presentations & Events. The webcasts will be archived for approximately 90 days.

