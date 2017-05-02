Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SOURCE: Encana Corporation
May 02, 2017 17:30 ET
CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - (TSX: ECA) (NYSE: ECA)
The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Encana Corporation (the "Corporation") held on May 2, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and 2017 Proxy Statement dated March 23, 2017.
1. Election of Directors
By resolution passed via ballot, the following 10 nominees were appointed as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Encana CorporationEncana is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.
Further information on Encana Corporation is available on the company's website, www.encana.com, or by contacting: Investor contact: Brendan McCracken Vice-President, Investor Relations (403) 645-2978 Patti Posadowski Sr. Advisor, Investor Relations (403) 645-2252Media contact: Simon Scott Vice-President, Communications (403) 645-2526Jay Averill Director, Media Relations (403) 645-4747
