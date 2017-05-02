News Room

SOURCE: Encana Corporation

Encana Corporation

May 02, 2017 17:30 ET

Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - (TSX: ECA) (NYSE: ECA)

The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Encana Corporation (the "Corporation") held on May 2, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and 2017 Proxy Statement dated March 23, 2017.

1. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following 10 nominees were appointed as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee  Votes For  Percent  Votes Withheld  Percent
Peter A. Dea  535,096,388  99.12%  4,761,912  0.88%
Fred J. Fowler  526,182,537  97.47%  13,675,763  2.53%
Howard J. Mayson  536,778,320  99.43%  3,079,980  0.57%
Lee A. McIntire  524,559,330  97.17%  15,298,970  2.83%
Margaret A. McKenzie  523,577,985  96.98%  16,280,435  3.02%
Suzanne P. Nimocks  524,412,409  97.14%  15,445,679  2.86%
Brian G. Shaw  536,984,231  99.47%  2,873,737  0.53%
Douglas J. Suttles  537,166,485  99.50%  2,691,815  0.50%
Bruce G. Waterman  524,983,845  97.24%  14,874,123  2.76%
Clayton H. Woitas  526,447,416  97.52%  13,410,552  2.48%
             

Encana Corporation
Encana is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

SOURCE: Encana Corporation

Contact Information

  • Further information on Encana Corporation is available on the company's website, www.encana.com, or by contacting:

    Investor contact:
    Brendan McCracken
    Vice-President, Investor Relations
    (403) 645-2978

    Patti Posadowski
    Sr. Advisor, Investor Relations
    (403) 645-2252

    Media contact:
    Simon Scott
    Vice-President, Communications
    (403) 645-2526

    Jay Averill
    Director, Media Relations
    (403) 645-4747

News Room
 