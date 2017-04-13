EncounterCare Solutions Announces Sale of Healthcare Program and Stock Dividend

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - EncounterCare Solutions, ECSL ( OTC PINK : ECSL) announced that it has closed on the sale of its Telehealth and Chronic Care Management programs to iGambit, Inc (IGMB). The purchase price was paid in common stock of iGambit. The Purchase price was 60,000,000 shares. The board will review current and anticipated working capital needs of ECSL but it does expect that it will be declaring a dividend to those stockholders who were holders of record as of the closing date of the asset sale, April 6, 2017, during this quarter.

EncounterCare plans to change its name to CyberFuels, Inc. and apply for a symbol change to reflect the new corporate name.

With our focus now on CyberFuels, management expects to grow both the fuel and additive businesses in North America and other continents where existing test programs are in place. CyberFuels is working to open an additional 25 stations in the next twelve months. Sales of EcoFlex96, the company's high octane Methanol/Gasoline blended fuel, have continued to grow with weekly fuel deliveries over the past four months.

This expansion has been greatly assisted through a new supplier arrangement with Nexeo Solutions (www.NexeoSolutions.com). With a dedicated Railcar fleet and carrier equipment, Nexeo Solutions offers one of the most extensive methanol terminal and logistics networks in North America, enabling flexibility and security of supply.

CyberFuels continues to grow its additive business and expects to introduce a new product into the North American market in May. The new diesel formula, Dynamo Ultra Clean™ has been in testing for the past three months. Dynamo Ultra Clean™ is to be used in conjunction with Dynamo on a quarterly basis to maintain maximum diesel engine efficiency.

We are very pleased with the iGambit transition. You can visit the New Company's web site at www.healthdatix.com. This dividend is a significant value to our stockholders and we expect that as we now focus on CyberFuels in 2017, we will continue to increase shareholder value.

About CyberFuels™:

CyberFuels, Inc. delivers custom methanol based blended fuels to suit almost any engines need. These blends include low percentage blends as well as our flex fuel alternative which is 85% methanol. Our fuels have an "A" anti-corrosion rating. Tests show engines run cooler using our fuel compared to regular gasoline!

Unlike other proposed fuel options, independent tests have shown that EcoFlex 96 gets better gas mileage than mid-grade gasoline, reduces emissions, improves overall performance and is sold cheaper than regular gasoline. There is no need to retrofit your car's engine. All of our fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

The CyberFuels lines of products also include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster is independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21%.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasoline, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up. Dynamo Cetane booster has consistently been shown to increase mileage up over 30%.

Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.