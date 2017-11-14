News Room
November 14, 2017 16:57 ET

End of lockdown and search at Bowden Institution - Medium security unit

INNISFAIL, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 14, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

The lockdown put in place at the medium security unit at Bowden Institution on November 6, 2017 has ended and an exceptional search has been completed.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.

Visits to the institution have resumed.

Contact Information

  • Mike Butler
    Assistant Warden Management Services
    Bowden Institution
    (403) 227-7346

