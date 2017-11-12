News Room
End of Lockdown and Search at Cowansville Institution

Correctional Service Canada

The lockdown put in place at Cowansville Institution on November 10, 2017 has ended and an exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations.

Various unauthorized items were found during the exceptional search.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.

Visits to the institution have resumed.

