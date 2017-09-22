End of lockdown and search at Cowansville Instutition

September 22, 2017 15:33 ET
COWANSVILLE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 22, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada
The lockdown put in place at Cowansville Institution on September 21, 2017 has ended and an exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations.
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.
Visits to the institution have resumed.
Mr Dominic LagrandeurAssistant Warden, Management servicesCowansville Institution(450) 263-3073 ext. 2102
