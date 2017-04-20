News Room
Correctional Service Canada

Correctional Service Canada

April 20, 2017 13:42 ET

End of lockdown and search at Drumheller Institution - Medium security unit

DRUMHELLER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

The lockdown put in place in the medium-security unit of the Drumheller Institution on April 6, 2017, has ended and an exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.

Visits to the institution have resumed.

Contact Information

  • Maureen Quintal
    Assistant Warden, Management Services
    Drumheller Institution
    (403) 820-6052

News Room
 