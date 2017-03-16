Endeavour Silver Expands High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralized Zones in Terronera and La Luz Veins on the Terronera Property in Jalisco, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Endeavour Silver Corp. ( NYSE : EXK) (TSX: EDR) announces that exploration drilling on the Terronera property in Jalisco State, Mexico continues to expand the recently discovered high-grade, silver-gold mineralized zones to greater depths within the Terronera vein and at shallow depths within the La Luz vein.

Recent drilling in the Terronera vein has expanded the main high-grade, mineralized zone down to 400 metre (m) depths, still open to depth and to the southeast (view long section here). In addition to the main zone, drilling intercepted mineralized footwall (Fw) and hangingwall (Hw) splays. In some places the splays merge to form one very thick mineralized zone (eg. Hole TR11-3). None of the drill results reported herein are included in the upcoming resource estimate and pre-feasibility study (PFS) for Terronera, and they indicate clear potential to expand resources within the Terronera vein.

Drill results from five holes* previously reported in October and December 2016, plus four new drill holes reported herein, are summarized in the table below. Highlights include 230 grams per tonne (gpt) silver and 1.8 gpt gold (359 gpt AgEq) over 16.3 m true width, or 10.5 opT AgEq over 53.5 ft, with an internal interval assaying 3,490 gpt silver and 8.9 gpt gold (4,110 gpt AgEq) over 0.3 m true width, or 119.8 opT AgEq over 1.0 ft, in hole TR11-3.

From True width Au Ag AgEq Hole Structure (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) TR03-6* Terronera 516.05 2.0 1.9 127 259 Including 516.05 1.1 3.3 152 386 TR09-6* Terronera 505.10 6.7 5.0 226 576 Including 511.40 0.7 16.9 527 1,710 TR10.5-1* Terronera 380.75 6.6 2.9 717 923 Including 386.90 0.4 3.0 4,860 5,069 Terronera 419.15 4.5 1.8 71 199 TR12-6* Including 423.35 0.3 3.9 206 479 Fw Terronera 436.50 1.6 0.3 243 268 Including 436.50 0.1 0.5 764 801 TR14-7* Terronera 363.90 4.8 3.9 109 383 Including 372.25 0.5 11.1 246 1,020 TR11-3 Terronera 498.55 16.3 1.8 230 359 Including 515.25 0.3 8.9 3,490 4,110 Terronera 32.00 1.7 6.9 82 562 KP16-01A Including 34.75 0.2 16.9 125 1,308 Fw Terronera 38.00 7.7 1.8 116 243 Including 48.80 0.7 3.6 300 553 Hw Terronera 158.45 3.5 2.1 192 337 KP16-02 Including 162.35 0.6 5.4 355 736 Terronera 195.10 7.1 3.0 118 326 Including 210.90 0.1 12.0 294 1,134 Terronera 263.15 7.5 0.7 307 356 KP16-04 Including 271.20 0.6 1.4 1,160 1,259 Fw Terronera 320.30 1.9 0.4 275 302 Including 321.30 0.4 1.2 860 942 Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 70:1 silver:gold.

Recent drilling in the La Luz vein, located about 2.2 kilometres northeast of the Terronera vein, has expanded the new high-grade, mineralized zone over 500 m long by 250 m deep starting approximately 100 m below surface and still open to surface and to depth (view long section here). None of the drill results reported herein are included in the upcoming resource estimate and pre-feasibility study (PFS) for Terronera, and they indicate clear potential to expand resources within the La Luz vein.

Drill results from seven holes* previously reported in December 2016, plus seven new drill holes reported herein, are summarized in the table below. Highlights include 63 gpt silver and 57.0 gpt gold (4,054 gpt AgEq) over 2.2 m true width, or 118.0 opT AgEq over 7.2 ft, with an internal interval assaying 340 gpt silver and 320.0 gpt gold (22,740 gpt AgEq) over 0.3 m true width, or 663.0 opT AgEq over 1.0 ft, in hole LL-21.

From True width Au Ag AgEq Hole Structure (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) LL-02* La Luz 207.45 1.1 58.6 408 4,512 Including 208.61 0.3 238.0 1365 18,025 LL-04* La Luz 244.10 1.2 4.0 194 478 Including 244.40 0.2 12.2 751 1,605 LL-06* La Luz 87.80 1.0 2.6 61 246 Including 88.25 0.6 4.1 35 320 LL-07* La Luz 113.90 1.4 3.1 202 418 Including 113.90 0.7 6.1 233 661 LL-08* La Luz 95.25 1.6 5.3 86 454 Including 96.45 0.8 8.8 24 637 LL-10* La Luz 127.40 3.3 2.3 140 303 Including 130.45 0.4 5.6 176 568 LL-12* La Luz 176.10 1.8 0.6 244 283 Including 176.10 0.5 1.3 548 638 LL-13 La Luz 131.75 1.5 19.0 407 1,735 Including 132.95 0.4 48.9 680 4,103 LL-14 La Luz 175.30 1.5 29.5 651 2,719 Including 176.25 0.6 62.9 844 5,247 LL-17 La Luz 124.55 1.4 23.1 245 1,865 Including 124.55 0.5 47.5 212 3,537 LL-18 La Luz 174.00 2.0 12.8 21 916 Including 174.00 0.2 49.6 48 3,520 LL-19 La Luz 193.20 1.1 2.7 7 194 Including 193.75 0.4 5.9 13 426 LL-20 La Luz 169.15 1.5 6.4 40 484 Including 171.75 0.3 12.4 21 886 LL-21 La Luz 173.10 2.2 57.0 63 4,054 Including 173.60 0.3 320.0 340 22,740 Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 70:1 silver:gold.

Bradford Cooke, CEO of Endeavour Silver, commented, "Although narrower than the Terronera vein, mineralization in the La Luz vein is much higher grade, more gold rich, and shallower in depth compared to Terronera. Both sets of drill results indicate the excellent exploration potential of the property. Several other veins hosting high-grade mineralization on surface north of the Terronera vein are scheduled for drilling this year. Two drill rigs are currently working on the Terronera property."

Godfrey Walton, M.Sc., P.Geo., Endeavour's President and COO, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved this news release and supervised the drilling programs in Mexico. A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS-Chemex Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 50 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold and silver are determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish.

About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns three high grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Since start-up in 2004, the company has grown its mining operations to produce 9.7 million ounces of silver and equivalents in 2016. We find, build and operate quality silver mines in a sustainable way to create real value for all stakeholders. Endeavour Silver's shares trade on the TSX (symbol EDR) and on the NYSE (symbol EXK).

