Endeavour Silver Produces 1,076,974 oz Silver and 11,724 oz Gold (1.9 Million oz Silver Equivalents) in the First Quarter, 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR) ( NYSE : EXK) reports its production results for the First Quarter, 2017 from the Company's three silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango State and the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato State. Silver production in the First Quarter, 2017 was 1,076, 974 ounces (oz) and gold production was 11,724 oz resulting in silver equivalent production of 1.9 million oz using a 70:1 silver gold ratio.

Production was lower in Q1, 2017 compared to Q1, 2016 due to significant differences in the annual mine plans. Last year, production was highest in Q1 and lowest in Q4 due to the decision at low metal prices in January 2016 to cut spending on exploration and development at all three mines, which reduced mine access to reserves and therefore reduced metal production. Operational issues at the Guanaceví mine also had an impact on production in the second half of 2016.

Production in 2017 is expected to rise throughout the year. Over the past nine months, management has implemented operational changes and made investments to improve the pumping, ventilation and electrical systems at Guanaceví to remediate the operational challenges encountered in 2016. Exploration and development programs resumed last July in order to steadily regain full mine access to the reserves.

Production Highlights for First Quarter, 2017 (Compared to First Quarter, 2016)

Silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 oz

Gold production decreased 27% to 11,724 oz

Silver equivalent production was 1.9 million oz (at a 70:1 silver: gold ratio)

Silver oz sold down 18% to 1,235,594 oz

Gold oz sold down 26% to 11,290 oz

Bullion inventory at quarter-end included 116,108 oz silver and 292 oz gold

Concentrate inventory at quarter-end included 32,995 oz silver and 764 oz gold

Endeavour CEO Bradford Cooke commented, "From a production standpoint, we are still recovering from the reduced mine development and operational challenges we faced in 2016. Our plan is to increase production throughout the year as we improve ore grade controls at El Cubo, slowly return Guanaceví to good health, optimize throughput at Bolañitos and regain access to reserves at each mine in order to achieve our production guidance.

"We expect 2017 to be a transformative year for Endeavour as we move to develop two new mines. We recently made a decision to develop the El Compas as our fourth mine and we look forward to giving the green light soon to develop Terronera into our fifth mine. The emergence of our exciting new Terronera discovery and the acquisition of the El Compas and Parral mine projects have positioned us for significant growth over the next three years."

At Guanaceví, slower mine development resulted in lower mine output than planned, while grade variations and excess dilution of the ore resulted in lower than planned grades. In the second half of 2016, the Company initiated improvements to underground infrastructure including investments in expanded pumping, ventilation and electrical systems to remediate access issues. The mine operations are expected to slowly improve in 2017.

At Bolañitos, silver grades were significantly lower than plan due to grade variations in the LL-Asunción vein. As mining increases from the new Plateros zone during the year, silver grades should improve.

At El Cubo, both silver and gold grades were below plan due to excess dilution of the ore. Management recently made changes to both mining methods and grade control personnel to reduce the dilution and provide higher grade material to the plant. Grades and production are expected to improve in Q2, 2017.

Production Tables for First Quarter, 2017

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold by mine Produced per day Ag gpt(1) Au gpt(1) Ag % Au % Oz Oz Guanaceví 87,599 973 213 0.49 88.5% 86.4% 530,683 1,192 Bolañitos 94,351 1,048 66 2.40 84.3% 85.4% 168,723 6,218 El Cubo 121,272 1,347 111 1.31 87.2% 84.5% 377,568 4,314 Consolidated 303,222 3,369 126 1.41 87.4% 85.2% 1,076,974 11,724

(1) gpt = grams per tonne

Q1 2017 Highlights Three Months Ended March 31 2017 2016 % Change Throughput (tonnes) 303,222 408,553 (26%) Silver ounces produced 1,076,974 1,510,065 (29%) Gold ounces produced 11,724 15,960 (27%) Payable silver ounces produced 1,054,110 1,473,682 (28%) Payable gold ounces produced 11,459 15,518 (26%) Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 1,897,654 2,627,265 (28%) Silver ounces sold 1,235,594 1,511,319 (18%) Gold ounces sold 11,290 15,255 (26%)

(1)

Silver equivalent ounces calculated using 70:1 ratio. The prior year's silver equivalents have been re-stated using the 70:1 ratio for comparison purposes.



About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns three high grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Since start-up in 2004, Endeavour has grown its mining operations organically to produce 9.7 million ounces of silver and equivalents in 2016. We find, build and operate quality silver mines in a sustainable way to create real value for all stakeholders. Endeavour Silver's shares trade on the TSX (EDR) and the NYSE (EXK).

