Endeavour Silver Reports 2016 Financial Results; Conference Call at 10am PST (1pm EST) on March 2, 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Endeavour Silver Corp. ( NYSE : EXK) (TSX: EDR) announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end as of December 31, 2016. The company owns and operates three underground silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state, and the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato state.

The complete financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. All amounts are reported in US$.

Highlights of Fiscal 2016 (Compared to Fiscal 2015)

Financial

Net earnings of $3.9 million ($0.03 per share), compared to a loss in 2015 of $149.9 million ($1.47 per share) which included an $134.0 million impairment of El Cubo and Bolañitos mines

Adjusted income (1) improved to $3.9 million ($0.03 per share) compared to adjusted loss of $11.2 million ($0.11 per share)

improved to $3.9 million ($0.03 per share) compared to adjusted loss of $11.2 million ($0.11 per share) EBITDA (1) decreased 19% to $27.8 million

decreased 19% to $27.8 million Cash flow from operations before working capital changes decreased 32% to $24.0 million

Mine operating cash flow (1) decreased 8% to $52.9 million

decreased 8% to $52.9 million Revenue decreased 15% to $156.8 million

Realized silver price increased 7% to $16.84 per ounce (oz) sold (2% below the 2016 average spot price)

Realized gold price increased 9% to $1,253 per oz sold (consistent with 2016 average spot price)

Cash costs (1) significantly beat guidance falling to $6.78 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits), a 19% decrease from 2015

significantly beat guidance falling to $6.78 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits), a 19% decrease from 2015 All-in sustaining costs met the low end of guidance, decreasing 20% to $12.43 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits)

Bullion inventory at year-end of 311,625 oz silver and 665 oz gold

Concentrate inventory at year-end of 18,962 oz silver and 218 oz gold

Cash and equivalents increased 254% to $72.3 million at year-end

Working capital increased 374% to $81.6 million at year end

Raised net proceeds of $53.3 million through public financing

Debt reduced 59% to $9.0 million

Operations

Silver production fell 1% short of guidance and decreased 24% year-on-year to 5,435,407 oz

Gold production exceeded guidance and decreased 4% to 57,375 oz year-on-year

Silver equivalent production met guidance at 9.7 million oz (at a 75:1 silver: gold ratio)

Silver ounces sold totaled 5,152,031 oz

Gold ounces sold totaled 55,851 oz

Acquired the El Compas Project in Zacatecas, Mexico consisting of 28 concessions fully permitted for mining and a five year renewable lease agreement to operate a nominal 500 tonne per day plant for total consideration of $6.8 million

Acquired the prospective Parral Project in the historic silver mining district of Hidalgo de Parral in southern Chihuahua state, Mexico for total consideration of $5.3 million

Extended Santa Cruz and Porvenir Centro orebodies at Guanaceví

Infilled and extended main zone and mapped other prospective veins at the Terronera project

Advanced Pre-feasibility Study at the Terronera project

Advanced a Preliminary Economic Assessment at the El Compas project

Received "Socially Responsible Company" awards for all three mines

Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2016 (Compared to Fourth Quarter 2015)

Financial

Net loss of $5.2 million ($0.04 per share) compared to a loss of $136.2 million ($1.33 per share) which included a $134.0 million impairment of the El Cubo and Bolañitos mines

Adjusted loss increased to $5.2 million ($0.04 per share) compared to adjusted loss of $2.2 million ($0.02 per share)

EBITDA (1) decreased 134% to a loss of $1.8 million

decreased 134% to a loss of $1.8 million Cash flow from operations before working capital changes decreased 120% to negative $1.1 million

Revenue decreased 32% to $28.7 million on 946,456 silver oz sold and 11,004 gold oz sold

Realized silver price increased 14% to $17.03 per oz sold (consistent with Q4 average spot price)

Realized gold price increased 3% to $1,139 per oz sold (7% below Q4 average spot price)

Cash costs (1) decreased 4% to $9.39 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits)

decreased 4% to $9.39 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits) All-in sustaining costs increased 16% to $20.11 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits)

Operations

Silver production decreased 37% to 1,088,845 oz

Gold production decreased 26% to 11,402 oz

Silver equivalent production was 1.9 million oz (at a 75:1 silver: gold ratio)

(1) Adjusted earnings, mine operating cash flow, EBITDA and cash costs are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the definitions in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis.

Bradford Cooke, CEO, commented, "Looking back, 2016 was a year of transition for Endeavour Silver. We delivered sharply improved financial performance in 2016 primarily due to higher metal prices and lower operating costs, notwithstanding lower cash flow and revenue resulting from lower production. We readily met our cost guidance, and with the exception of a slight (1%) miss on silver production, we met our production guidance which was revised upwards in July last year.

"Production was down year on year due to our decisions in January to significantly reduce spending on exploration and development in 2016 at low metal prices, which reduced our mine access and therefore metal production. We reversed that decision at the end of the second quarter and restarted our exploration and development programs to once again expand resources and access reserves.

"With the acquisition last year of two high grade silver-gold development projects in the historic silver mining districts of Zacatecas and Parral, Mexico and the advancement of our exciting new discovery on the Terronera property, our focus has now turned to near term growth. That makes 2017 a year of transformation for Endeavour as the company is now in a position to potentially build three new mines over the next three years to fuel Endeavour's next phase of organic growth."

Financial Results (Consolidated Statement of Operations appended below)

For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company generated revenue totaling $156.8 million (2015 - $183.5 million). During the year, the Company sold 5,152,031 oz silver and 55,851 oz gold at realized prices of $16.84 and $1,253 per oz respectively, compared to sales of 7,301,698 oz silver and 59,450 oz gold at realized prices of $15.79 and $1,148 per oz respectively in 2015.

After cost of sales of $117.9 million (2015 - $166.8 million), mine operating earnings amounted to $38.9 million (2015 - $16.7 million) from mining and milling operations in Mexico.

Excluding depreciation and depletion of $13.9 million (2015 - $40.3 million) and stock-based compensation of $0.1 million (2015 - $0.4 million) mine operating cash flow before taxes was $52.9 million (2015 - $57.7 million) in 2016. Operating earnings were $19.2 million (2015 - loss of $131.3 million) after exploration expenditures of $10.4 million (2015 - $6.3 million) and general and administrative expense of $9.3 million (2015 - $7.7 million). In 2015, the $131.3 million loss was driven by impairment charges of $134.0 million on the El Cubo and Bolañitos mines.

Net and adjusted earnings were both $3.9 million ($0.03 per share) compared to an adjusted loss of $11.2 million ($0.11 per share) adjusted for impairment charges in 2015. Slightly higher precious metal prices, significantly lower direct production costs and depreciation expenses plus the depreciation of the Mexican peso were the key drivers to improved earnings in 2016, offset partly by higher exploration and administration costs.

The falling Mexican peso, continued focus on cost reductions and processing more stockpile tonnes than previously estimated resulted in lower consolidated costs per tonne, which fell 10% to $72.42 in 2016. Lower costs per tonne, partly offset by lower silver grades, resulted in a 19% decrease in cash costs, net of by-product credits (a non-IFRS measure and a standard of the Silver Institute), to $6.78 per oz of payable silver compared to $8.39 per oz in 2015. In the first half of 2016 management reduced capital investments to maximize cash flow and ensure the viability of its operations at low metal prices. The lower exploration and development expenditures resulted in all-in-sustaining costs (also a non-IFRS measure) decreasing 20% to $12.43 per oz compared to $15.62 per oz in 2015.

The Company guided consolidated cash costs of production, net of gold by-product credits, to be $8-9 per oz of silver in 2016, slightly higher than 2015 due to the lower value of the gold credit. The higher metal production, weaker Mexican peso and higher gold price each contributed to the lower than guided cash costs.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC), net of gold by-product credits, in accordance with the World Gold Council standard, were forecast to be $12-13 per oz of silver in 2016, substantially lower than 2015 AISC due to the lower Mexican peso and lower sustaining capital and exploration investments. Consolidated AISC was within the low range of guidance as increased investments announced in July were partly offset by the weaker Mexican peso.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. COMPARATIVE HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 2016 Highlights 2016 2015 % Change 2016 2015 % Change Production 1,088,845 1,732,765 (37%) Silver ounces produced 5,435,407 7,178,666 (24%) 11,402 15,433 (26%) Gold ounces produced 57,375 59,990 (4%) 1,064,827 1,686,330 (37%) Payable silver ounces produced 5,308,026 6,991,639 (24%) 11,059 15,073 (27%) Payable gold ounces produced 55,716 58,585 (5%) 1,943,995 2,813,075 (31%) Silver equivalent ounces produced 9,738,532 11,377,966 (14%) 9.39 9.76 (4%) Cash costs per silver ounce 6.78 8.39 (19%) 11.31 16.11 (30%) Total production costs per ounce 9.40 14.11 (33%) 20.11 17.33 16% All-in sustaining costs per ounce 12.43 15.62 (20%) 317,555 408,092 (22%) Processed tonnes 1,458,917 1,565,507 (7%) 70.72 80.39 (12%) Direct production costs per tonne 72.42 80.14 (10%) 12.13 11.41 6% Silver co-product cash costs 10.89 10.87 0% 811 845 (4%) Gold co-product cash costs 810 791 2% Financial 28.7 41.9 (32%) Revenue ($ millions) 156.8 183.6 (15%) 946,456 1,682,572 (44%) Silver ounces sold 5,152,031 7,301,698 (29%) 11,004 15,255 (28%) Gold ounces sold 55,851 59,450 (6%) 17.03 14.93 14% Realized silver price per ounce 16.84 15.79 7% 1,139 1,105 3% Realized gold price per ounce 1,253 1,148 9% (5.2) (136.2) 96% Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) 3.9 (149.9) 103% (5.2) (2.2) (132%) Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($ millions) 3.9 (11.2) 135% 4.5 (1.3) (454%) Mine operating earnings (loss) ($ millions) 38.9 16.7 132% 6.4 9.7 (34%) Mine operating cash flow ($ millions) 52.9 57.7 (8%) (1.1) 5.7 (120%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 24.0 35.2 (32%) (1.8) 5.5 (134%) Earnings before ITDA 27.8 34.1 (19%) 81.6 17.2 374% Working capital ($ millions) 81.6 17.2 374% Shareholders (0.04) (1.33) 97% Earnings (loss) per share - basic 0.03 (1.47) 102% (0.04) (0.02) (100%) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic 0.03 (0.11) 130% (0.01) 0.06 (116%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share 0.20 0.35 (41%) 126,676,562 102,054,670 24% Weighted average shares outstanding 117,505,811 101,996,503 15%

The above highlights are key measures used by management, however they should not be the sole measures used in determining the performance of the Company's operations. The related definitions and reconciliations are contained in the Management Discussion and Analysis.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the year $ 3,910 $ (149,941 ) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 3,482 2,885 Impairment of non-current assets - 134,000 Depreciation and depletion 14,261 40,599 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (38 ) 1,174 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 462 309 Loss on available for sale assets 269 - Finance costs 1,172 1,193 Write off of IVA receivable 434 - Write down of available-for-sale financial assets - 4,785 Write down of inventory to net realizable value - 234 Net changes in non-cash working capital (983 ) (2,591 ) Cash from operating activities 22,969 32,647 Investing activites Property, plant and equipment expenditures (19,635 ) (35,662 ) Proceeds from disposition of available for sale assets 449 - Redemption of long term deposits 120 - Cash used in investing activities (19,066 ) (35,662 ) Financing activities Repayment of credit facility (13,000 ) (7,000 ) Repayment of obligation under finance lease (1,180 ) (425 ) Debt issuance costs (474 ) - Interest paid (779 ) (928 ) Public equity offerings 55,353 1,146 Exercise of options 10,548 - Share issuance costs (2,005 ) (101 ) Cash used in financing activites 48,463 (7,308 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (462 ) (309 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 52,366 (10,323 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 20,413 31,045 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 72,317 $ 20,413

This statement should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 and the related notes contained therein.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 Revenue $ 156,767 $ 183,556 Cost of sales: Direct production costs 101,896 124,840 Royalties 1,948 1,032 Share-based compensation 78 432 Depreciation and depletion 13,952 40,278 Write down of inventory to net realizable value - 234 117,874 166,816 Mine operating earnings 38,893 16,740 Expenses: Exploration 10,378 6,327 General and administrative 9,284 7,721 Impairment of non-current assets - 134,000 19,662 148,048 Operating earnings (loss) 19,231 (131,308 ) Finance costs 1,172 1,368 Other income (expense): Write down of available-for-sale financial assets - (4,785 ) Write off of IVA receivable (434 ) - Foreign exchange (5,069 ) (5,006 ) Investment and other (237 ) 553 (5,740 ) (9,238 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 12,319 (141,914 ) Income tax expense (recovery): Current income tax expense 7,755 6,853 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 654 1,174 8,409 8,027 Net earnings (loss) for the year 3,910 (149,941 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets 80 (145 ) Reclassification for realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets (269 ) - Available-for-sale financial assets reclassified to net loss - 4,785 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year (189 ) 4,640 Comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ 3,721 $ (145,301 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ 0.03 $ (1.47 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ 0.03 $ (1.47 ) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 117,505,811 101,996,503 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 119,030,666 101,996,503

This statement should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 and the related notes contained therein.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (expressed in thousands of US dollars) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,317 $ 20,413 Investments 85 614 Accounts receivable 25,560 24,343 Inventories 13,431 17,350 Prepaid expenses 2,037 2,510 Total current assets 113,430 65,230 Non-current deposits 659 855 Deferred income tax asset 183 223 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 66,238 47,925 Total assets $ 180,510 $ 114,233 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 18,229 $ 18,949 Finance lease obligation - 1,180 Income taxes payable 4,631 5,844 Credit facility 9,000 22,000 Total current liabilities 31,860 47,973 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 7,846 7,762 Deferred income tax liability 7,545 7,623 Total liabilities 47,251 63,358 Shareholders' equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued and outstanding 127,080,264 shares (Dec 31, 2015 - 102,776,470 shares) 449,594 368,898 Contributed surplus 6,689 9,465 Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 44 (145 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (323,068 ) (327,343 ) Total shareholders' equity 133,259 50,875 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 180,510 $ 114,233