Endeavour Silver Updates Reserves and Resources for Operating Mines

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR) ( NYSE : EXK) reports updated NI 43-101 silver and gold reserve and resource estimates for its three producing mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango State and the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato State, as of December 31, 2016, and restates the 2015 silver and gold resource estimates for its exploration projects. Updated mineral reserve and resource estimates for Endeavour's Terronera and El Compas properties will be published in conjunction with their respective economic studies in March, 2017.

Proven and probable silver reserves decreased 12% in 2016 compared to 2015, reflecting mining depletion and reduction in mine development capital investments at the three mines last year due to low metal prices early in the year. Measured and indicated silver resources decreased 2% and inferred silver resources declined 18% due to reduced exploration spending at the operations and dropping the Arroyo Seco project. Exploration programs and budgets were focused on the advancement of the Terronera project, where mineral resources are expected to increase compared to 2015. An initial mineral resource estimate is also being prepared for El Compas in an upcoming preliminary economic assessment.

Bradford Cooke, CEO of Endeavour, stated, "The dip in reserves and resources at our three operating mines was a result of our reduced capital and exploration spending last year. Now that metal prices are recovering, we have resumed our investments to find and develop new reserves and resources. Our exploration efforts at the development projects last year were successful in identifying new mineralization, so we anticipate Terronera and El Compas should add to our total resources to be released in March."

2016 Mineral Reserve and Resource Highlights (Compared to December 31, 2015)

Silver proven and probable reserves decreased 12% to 10.6 million ounces (oz)

Gold proven and probable reserves decreased 18% to 91,100 oz

Silver equivalent proven and probable reserves decreased 12% to 17.4 million oz (75:1 silver:gold ratio)

Silver measured and indicated resources decreased 2% to 64.2 million oz

Gold measured and indicated resources increased 1% to 533,700 oz

Silver equivalent measured and indicated resources increased 2% to 105.1 million oz

Silver inferred resources decreased 18% to 37.2 million oz

Gold inferred resources are unchanged at 336,000 oz

Silver equivalent inferred resources decreased 8% to 64.7 million oz

Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates at December 31, 2016

Silver-Gold Proven and Probable Reserves Tonnes Ag g/t Au g/t Ag Eq g/t Ag oz Au oz Ag Eq oz Proven Guanaceví 87,000 247 0.49 284 686,200 1,400 789,000 Bolañitos 157,000 90 2.84 311 456,700 14,300 1,531,200 El Cubo 409,000 154 1.99 295 2,028,900 26,200 3,996,900 Total Proven 653,000 151 2.00 297 3,171,800 41,900 6,317,100 Probable Guanaceví 508,000 262 0.64 311 4,285,200 10,500 5,071,200 Bolañitos 238,000 104 1.81 245 798,300 13,800 1,834,800 El Cubo 453,000 159 1.71 280 2,311,100 24,900 4,174,900 Total Probable 1,199,000 192 1.27 286 7,394,600 49,200 11,080,900 Total P+P 1,852,000 177 1.53 290 10,566,400 91,100 17,399,000

Silver-Gold Measured and Indicated Resources Tonnes Ag g/t Au g/t Ag Eq g/t Ag oz Au oz Ag Eq oz Measured Guanaceví 69,000 248 0.47 284 550,300 1,000 628,300 Bolañitos 89,000 150 2.29 329 427,600 6,500 916,600 El Cubo 213,000 192 3.13 414 1,318,500 21,400 2,926,500 Total Measured 371,000 193 2.43 369 2,296,400 28,900 4,471,400 Indicated Guanaceví 2,271,000 296 0.72 351 21,595,600 52,800 25,554,900 Bolañitos 698,000 162 2.04 325 3,630,300 45,800 7,066,800 El Cubo 732,000 194 2.44 366 4,561,100 57,400 8,864,600 Terronera 2,938,000 211 1.65 335 19,912,000 156,000 31,612,000 Guadalupe y Calvo 1,861,000 119 2.38 295 7,147,300 142,500 17,834,800 Total Indicated 8,500,000 208 1.66 332 56,846,300 454,500 90,933,100 Total M+I 8,871,000 207 1.70 334 59,142,700 483,400 95,404,500

Silver-Gold Inferred Resources Tonnes Ag g/t Au g/t Ag Eq g/t Ag oz Au oz Ag Eq oz Inferred Guanaceví 638,000 379 0.82 441 7,769,400 16,900 9,035,400 Bolañitos 1,150,000 153 2.29 330 5,674,700 84,800 12,032,500 El Cubo 1,453,000 214 2.78 411 10,004,000 129,900 19,748,800 Terronera 1,213,000 218 1.39 322 8,500,000 54,400 12,580,000 Guadalupe y Calvo 154,000 94 2.14 255 464,600 10,600 1,259,600 Total Inferred 4,608,000 219 2.00 366 32,412,700 296,600 54,656,300

Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Resources Tonnes Ag g/t Au g/t Ag Eq g/t Ag oz Au oz Ag Eq oz Pb% Zn% Indicated Guanacevi 363,000 208 0.26 302 2,420,500 3,100 3,517,800 0.78 1.32 Parral 1,631,000 49 0.90 117 2,589,900 47,200 6,129,900 2.87 2.86 Total Indicated 1,994,000 78 0.78 151 5,010,400 50,300 9,647,700 2.49 2.58 Inferred Guanacevi 488,000 132 0.16 293 2,076,000 2,500 4,596,800 1.36 2.54 Parral 1,303,000 63 0.88 129 2,658,900 36,900 5,426,400 2.55 2.28 Total Inferred 1,791,000 82 0.68 174 4,734,900 39,400 10,023,200 2.23 2.35

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any or all part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. Mineral resources are exclusive of and in addition to mineral reserves. Mineral resource and reserve cut-off grades are based on a 198 g/t silver equivalent for Guanaceví, 162 g/t silver equivalent for Bolañitos, 177 g/t silver equivalent for El Cubo, and 100 g/t for Terronera. Metallurgical recoveries were 82.5% silver and 85.4% gold for Guanaceví, 79.6% silver and 84.5% gold for Bolañitos, and 87.8% silver and 84.7% gold for El Cubo. Mining recoveries of 95% were applied for mineral reserve estimate calculations. Minimum mining widths were 0.8 metres for mineral reserve estimate calculations. Dilution factors for mineral reserve estimate calculations averaged 29% for Guanaceví, 21% for Bolañitos, and 30% for El Cubo. Dilution factors are calculated based on internal stope dilution calculations and external dilution factors of 15% for cut and fill mining and 30% for long hole mining. Silver equivalent grades are based on a 75:1 silver:gold ratio. Price assumptions are US$16.29/oz for silver, US$1,195/oz for gold, US$0.82/lb for lead and US$0.90/lb for zinc. Figures in the tables are rounded to reflect estimate precision; small differences generated by rounding are not material to the estimates.

Godfrey Walton, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and COO of Endeavour, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in these mineral resource estimates. The Independent Qualified Persons for the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at Guanaceví, Bolañitos, and El Cubo were Zachary Black, SME-RM, and Jeffery Choquette, P.E., MMSA, of Hard Rock Consulting. Technical reports for Guanaceví, Bolañitos, and El Cubo will be completed and filed on SEDAR in March, 2017.

The mineral resource estimate for Terronera was undertaken by Independent Qualified Persons Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., and Richard Routledge, P.Geo., of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Mr. Puritch has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release with respect to Terronera.

The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates within this press release were classified following the definitions and guidelines of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum CIM standards and definitions of mineral resource estimates and mineral reserve estimates as referenced in National Instrument 43-101.

About Endeavour -- Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company with three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Since start-up in 2004, Endeavour has grown its mining operations organically to produce 9.7 million ounces of silver equivalent in 2016. Development of Endeavour's high-grade discovery on the Terronera property in Jalisco state, the permitted El Compas mine and plant in Zacatecas state, and the prospective Parral properties in Chihuahua state is expected to facilitate the Company's goal to become a premier senior producer in the silver mining sector.

Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties

