Endexx Announces 145 Percent Annual Revenue Growth

CEO Highlights CBD Market Growth Forecasts

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient based food and nutritional products, confirms adjusted annual revenue growth at 145%. Additionally, the fiscal first quarter continued the trend of 20% quarterly growth. Growth is being driven by increased demand for both its human and pet products derived from Industrial Hemp extracts formulated with organic and natural food edible delivery systems.

Recently, Forbes Magazine's coverage, referencing the growth of the CBD Market, forecasted to grow 700% to $2.1 billion by 2020.

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx, stated, "We appreciate Forbes coverage on the tremendous growth opportunity in the CBD market in the United States. In recent years there has been a lot of solid scientific research done to understand the science behind why the non-intoxicating CBD extract from the hemp plant has so many powerful therapeutic uses. We are participating in this forecasted 700% growth in several areas but specifically through our Phyto-Bytes® CBD infused soft chews for dogs."

This growth is being driven by the understanding that all mammals, including humans, have an EndoCannabinoid System within the body that controls the way the body reacts to normal physiological processes. This molecular signaling system controls how the human body experiences pain, stress, hunger, sleep, circadian rhythms, blood pressure, body temperature, bone density, fertility, intestinal fortitude, mood, metabolism, memory retention, and more. The EndoCannabinoid System produces naturally occurring cannabinoids, which stimulates the body's cannabinoid receptors.

CBD stimulates the release of our natural endocannabinoids and inhibits other enzymes in the EndoCannabinoid System. By doing so, CBD enhances the body's innate protective endocannabinoid response which provides potential analgesic, antiepileptic, anti-nausea, anti-emetic, anti-inflammatory, anxiolytic, anti-psychotic, and anti-ischemic properties. Its anti-inflammatory effect is several hundred times more potent than aspirin in animal studies.

Studies related to CBD's efficacy on anxiety and depression can be found here: http://www.cbdunlimited.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/CBD-Anxiety-Depression.pdf

Studies related to CBD's efficacy on anti-inflammation can be found here: http://www.cbdunlimited.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/CBD-Inflammation.pdf

Mr. Davis went on to say, "The Pet Medications market is also forecast to grow to a $10 billion dollar business by 2018. We believe that many consumers would like more natural options for their pets over industrial pharmaceuticals. Now that 27 states have some form of legalization, pet owners are more likely to choose our type of product."

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com.

