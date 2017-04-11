Endexx Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Daniel Kiddy to Lead Recently Acquired Phyto-Labs, LLC division

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, announced today that the Company has appointed Dr. Daniel Kiddy as Chief Medical Officer for its recently acquired Phyto-Labs, LLC division. Dr. Kiddy previously organized and oversaw clinical case studies involving Endexx's proprietary CBD delivery systems for different platforms and was instrumental in formulating Endexx capsule product lines.

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx, stated, "Engaging Dr. Kiddy marks a critical step forward in establishing our growth plan in developing our Phyto-Labs pharmaceutical division. In June 2016, we announced approximately 80 patients enrolled in an adaptive clinical study to test the efficacy of our proprietary CBD capsule in alleviating symptoms for patients suffering from neuropathic pain, which was led by Dr. Kiddy. His expertise in the medical field, with emphasis on neuropathic pain, will be invaluable to our team as we look to become a leader in the CBD therapeutic product space."

Dr. Kiddy has been in practice since 1992. He has a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine & Health Services, Des Moines, Iowa. He took his surgical residences at Yale Medical School and Delaware Valley Medical Center. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts. Dr. Kiddy is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery. He has held multiple teaching assistant positions, is a member of FACFS and APMA, and is former President of Podopediatrics Club. Dr. Kiddy is highly awarded and previously volunteered and treated ethnic Akha and Lahoo indigenous tribes for Final Frontiers in Thailand.

Visit booth 614, April 12-13 at the Cannabis Business Expo in Phoenix, AZ. Phyto-nutrients for Health and Wellness.

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com.

