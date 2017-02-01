Endexx Announces New Website Launch of Phytobites.com

Company Receives Highest One Day Sales Orders with Feature on Fox News' Cory's Corner

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient based food and nutritional products, announced today the launch of its new website Phytobites.com. This site offers quick and easy access to essential information to the Company's new pet product line, Phyto-Bites®, its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. See video link below.

In addition, the Company's feature on the Fox News Channel's highly rated Cory's Corner has generated significant sales and has led to a surge in demand for its product. The new website will have the capability to handle the large influx of sales orders and better inform pet owner clients.

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx, stated, "We had anticipated that our interview on Fox was going to garner a large amount of hits and we strategically timed the launch of our site to coincide with the air-time. As a result, the media coverage, which went viral, generated the highest volume 24 hour sales to date. This has also helped us with new potential commercial opportunities with major retailers and we look forward to updating our shareholders as discussions progress."

View the Fox segment here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xu_slFvrNnQ.

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.