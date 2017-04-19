Endexx Begins Shipment of Third Eye Chai CBD-Infused Gourmet Tea Beverages

Partnership with The Mad Hatter Coffee & Tea Co. to Tap into $47 Billion Global Tea Market

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, announced that its Cannabidiol (CBD)-infused gourmet tea beverages are now available for purchase and is shipping to pre-order customers. The first batch of tea consists of 150 lbs., and produced over 28,000 tea bags.

Endexx's first product launch Third Eye Chai™, a masala chai tea, was a result of its license and distribution deal with The Mad Hatter Coffee & Tea Co. The collaboration offers a major opportunity to bring specific hemp and CBD-infused natural blends to the global health and whole foods markets, a major step for the cross-over markets valued at over $3 billion.

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx, stated, "Our CBD-infused Chai, is primarily a wellness product that contains only the finest tea and herb ingredients and provides our customers with an enhanced tea experience. Although there is still a lot of education to be done on the health benefits of CBD, it has been proven to alleviate inflammation, muscle spasms, anxiety, epileptic seizures, and pain. Our licensing and partnership agreement with The Mad Hatter Coffee & Tea Co., will initially allow us to distribute our tea in the US, following with global distribution. This first product launch enables Endexx to generate licensing agreements with several large family owned conglomerates and distributors that have expressed strong interest in licensing our products, providing for additional revenue opportunities."

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

