Endexx and C3 Global Biosciences at Booth 420 at the 3rd Annual Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo in Phoenix

Held on October 13-14, 2017 at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building, Arizona

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 13, 2017) - Coming on the heels of a successful co-sponsorship at the Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition, Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to report that it will be partnering again with C3 Global Biosciences, Inc. at Booth 420 at the 3rd Annual Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo in Phoenix, held on October 13-14 at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building in Phoenix, Arizona.

Endexx CEO Todd Davis commented, "We have generated extremely positive feedback through our collaboration with C3 and our support for Athletes For Care (A4C), a newly formed 501c3 non-profit dedicated to creating a community where athletes can find support, opportunity and purpose in life after a career in sports. At this event, we will continue to educate our audience in the significant role that cannabidiol (CBD) can serve as an initial line of therapy in many ailments and to also expand upon the notion of cannabis as a medicine or therapy for promoting general health and wellness."

VISIT BOOTH 420: Attendees of Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo are invited to visit Booth #420 to learn more about Endexx, its brand, and products from CEO Todd Davis and his staff of experts, who will be providing one-on-one education to retailers interested in carrying its Phyto-Bites® line of products, a CBD infused soft chews for dogs. In addition, the Company will also display Third Eye CBD Chai™, a masala chai tea, and its new CBD-Infused pain relief product line, Maggie's Mist© and Maggie's Balm©.

The Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo (SWCC) and the Southeast Cannabis Conference and Expo (SECC) series is a business-to-business event bringing together experts from the local, regional and national cannabis industry to network and share the latest industry information. SWCC & SECC Expo's are electric environments for industry members, entrepreneurs, local leaders, companies, job seekers and curious individuals to learn about the rapidly expanding cannabis industry and its changing culture. This year's conventions will focus on the potential transitions and changes coming to marijuana and cannabis policy in 2017 and 2018.

About Endexx

Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.phytobites.com.

See: www.C3globalbiosciences.com

