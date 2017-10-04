Endexx and C3 Global Biosciences to Co-Sponsor Athletes For Care at the 4th Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to report that it will be co-sponsoring an event at the Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition, held on October 4-6, 2017 at the John B. Hynes Convention Center.

Endexx, along with C3 Global Biosciences, Inc., a cause-driven organization committed to developing sustainable health solutions through the advancement of cannabis science, will be sponsoring Athletes For Care (A4C), newly formed 501c3 non-profit dedicated to creating a community where athletes can find support, opportunity and purpose in life after a career in sports. As part of the sponsorship, both companies will be hosting an educational workshop focused on the active lifestyle cannabis user and expand upon the notion of cannabis as a medicine or therapy to explore cannabis as a general health and wellness supplement for the active lifestyle.

Endexx CEO Todd Davis commented, "Through scientific process and education, we have learned more about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma. This has become a primary concern for mental and physical health of the community. Moving forward, Endexx and C3 will support scientific teams and organizations such as A4C in the pursuit of medical support and prevention of serious brain trauma that so many have suffered from."

C3 Global Biosciences CEO Andrew Serafini explains, "Scientific validation leads to standardization and democratization, while ensuring good practices invariably results in markedly improved patient outcomes. Cannabidoil (CBD) can serve as an initial line of therapy in many disease states as well as chronic treatment, allowing for tapering off dangerous medications and promoting proactive wellness."

In recent history, former NFL players have been diagnosed with CTE. Symptoms and changes in mental health include suicidal behavior, violence, chronic pain, opioid addiction and poor quality of life. CBD offers the scientific community and medical professionals a natural tool to support the treatment and long-term health of the people afflicted with these conditions. Continuous research must be supported to fully understand the endocannabinoid system and its support of functionality throughout the human body. HJ Raza, MD/PhD, Chief Medical Officer of C3GBS, will be demonstrating technology at the show that will allow doctors to scientifically validate the science and health benefits of CBD in cases of neurological damage and disease. See Video: http://www.marketwatch.com/video/sectorwatch/this-medical-device-scans-your-brain-on-marijuana/320FC472-6DA8-4AE4-8D5D-0465D78EC58C.html. The schedule will be announced later this week.

