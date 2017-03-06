Endexx Closes Acquisition of Phyto Labs LLC

Company reports a 100% monthly increase in sales of Phyto Bites Dog Chews

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient based food and nutritional products, today announced that it has closed on its acquisition of Phyto-Labs LLC.

In late October 2016, Endexx announced that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") to acquire Phyto-Labs, LLC., the owner of Amrita™, and their proprietary formulas for flavored CBD beverages. Endexx markets and distributes a unique line of CBD products including oils, tinctures, isolates, capsules and pet products, through its online presence and a national distribution and food broker network under the CBD Unlimited brand. With the acquisition of Phyto-Labs, Endexx will be able to further develop proprietary formulas for flavored CBD beverages which is projected to distribute 32,000 bottles per month in 2017/2018.

"The acquisition of Phyto-Labs creates a vertical integration that strategically allows us to increase our margins and strength our position as the leader in the CBD products industry. This is a synergistic opportunity that will complement our already existing product offerings and allow us to manufacture and generate sales at a much greater capacity. We have already seen a significant increase of in the first calendar quarter as compared to last quarter and we expect to continue riding this momentum, while accommodating the high demand for our products. The acquisition also secures a leading role as a national supplier of isolate additives. The supply chain is now secure."

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.