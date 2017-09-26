Endexx Collaborates with C3 Global Biosciences to Serve in the Advancement of Cannabis Science

C3 signs MOU with Endexx to be acquired

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to report it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with C3 Global Biosciences, Inc., a cause-driven organization committed to developing sustainable health solutions through the advancement of cannabis science. The collaboration will be aimed at expanding market knowledge and expertise in establishing both companies as key players in the cannabidiol (CBD) market. The company is led by CEO Andrew Serafini and Chief Medical Officer Dr. HJ Raza MD/PhD along with Rene´ Crysler, Vice President, who is a pioneer in the cannabis industry.

CEO Todd Davis commented, "Endexx has been seeking the right team of people to bring into the company. The C3GBS team brings the necessary expertise and support structure into Endexx to continue our leadership in the CBD industry and set the standards for this emerging market." Mr. Davis further stated, "Rarely does a team of strong-willed, supremely qualified individuals with passion and purpose, come together in one company. Through our collaborative efforts, the joined forces will soon emerge as one of the top growth companies in the U.S."

C3GBS, a rapidly emerging biopharmaceutical company and producer of premium CBD products, has been actively securing strategic partnerships and alliances with key companies. CEO Andrew Serafini explains, "Todd Davis and the skilled team at Endexx bring the necessary talent and mindset that is required to have a significant global impact, and really drive change. Our mission, focused strategy and strong culture is in clear alignment with the Endexx mission, and we are poised for rapid growth and expansion with the right team."

C3GBS is currently expanding its executive management team and has recruited Jeanine "Nini" Martin, as Chief Growth Officer and Lisanne Haigh, Director of Sales. Jeanine "Nini" Martin, FHIMSS, FACHE, has been in the Global Healthcare Industry for the past 25 years and is a welcomed addition to the management team. Lisanne joins C3 Global Biosciences as a leading consultant in marketing and new business development in the pharmaceutical and clinical research markets.

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com, www.phytobites.com.

