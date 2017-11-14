Endexx Lands Award for Best Advancements in Hemp Industry at Uptick Newswire's Uppie Awards

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded "Best Advancements in the Hemp Industry" at Uptick Newswire's Uppie Awards. The Uppie Awards honor companies in the Technology, Medical, Bio-Tech, Pharma, Energy, and Cannabis categories.

One of Endexx's best-selling products is from its pet line, Phyto-Bites®, a CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. A multi-billion dollar market opportunity, CBD products are now popularized in treating animals with everything from anxiety to allergies, epilepsy and support for cancer treatments, and FOX news recent coverage highlighted the increased treatments of medical marijuana for pet illnesses. For full coverage please visit: http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pot-for-pets-medical-marijuana-role-in-treating-pet-illnesses

"What an honor it was to be awarded this prestigious title alongside many significant companies within the emerging hemp industry," said Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx. "We have made tremendous accomplishments over the past few quarters with our products launches and sales efforts, and look forward to another great year ahead."

The Uppie Awards are produced by Uptick Newswire, and its attendees include micro-cap investors, boutique hedge-fund managers, and other investors as well as local and national media outlets. Uptick Newswire utilized several metrics while narrowing down the final nominations for the Uppie Awards and selecting the winners. Factors such as how each company presented itself to the market in 2017 were considered, in addition to recent press release news. Detailed up-to-date financials, good standing on the OTC Markets, and company transparency also were taken into account. Other determining factors for choosing the winners in each category were company management, accessibility, and revenue growth. For more information please visit: https://upticknewswire.com/

About Endexx

Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.phytobites.com .

See: www.C3globalbiosciences.com

