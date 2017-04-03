Endexx Receives State Pharmacy Board Approval for its AutoSpenseTM Alternative Delivery System

CAVE CREEK, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Endexx Corporation ( OTC PINK : EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced that it has been granted approval to implement its AutoSpenseTM "alternative delivery system" for prescription will-call and retail pharmacy sales support into the first retail pharmacy in Iowa.

Upon integration of Endexx's AutoSpenseTM industrial-grade automated inventory control and dispensing solutions, customers will be able to automate the retail process and have access to inventory and be able to pick up prescriptions after hours. In addition, the retail pharmacy will have the ability to provide additional value-added service, increase productivity and sales, and reduce its operating costs. Endexx has estimated that the AutoSpenseTM technology reduces transaction time for customers, allowing for total patient transactions to increase four- to fivefold daily.

Todd Davis CEO of Endexx said, "Our technology has been successfully tested in the rigorous dispensary industry and is now broadening out to the general retail pharmacy chains. We believe our technology empowers customers and increases efficiency among the retail markets to improve patient care and give them better access to their medical care. The major trend that is shifting in the business of retail pharmacies is on expanding the services offered, and we believe our technology will serve both customers and our retail clients to improve front-end sales and overall revenues and profits."

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.