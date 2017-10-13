Endonovo Receives Positive Results from Pre-Clinical Study of Non-Invasive Electroceutical

Non-Invasive Electroceutical Significantly Increased Cardiac Function and Reduced Ventricular Remodeling in Infarcted Animals

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 13, 2017) - Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTCQB : ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a developer of non-invasive electroceuticals for the treatment of vascular diseases and inflammatory conditions, today reported that it has completed a study to evaluate the potential efficacy of its Immunotronics™ platform, a non-invasive electroceutical, in a well-established preclinical model of heart failure (post-MI remodeling). With these positive results, the Company continues to advance the development of its pipeline of non-invasive electroceuticals targeting vascular diseases and inflammatory conditions in vital organs.

The recently completed study investigated the therapeutic efficacy of the Company's Immunotronics™ platform in a widely used mouse model of heart failure (post-MI remodeling). In this model, treatment with the Company's non-invasive electroceutical two or three times per day resulted in significantly increased cardiac function and reduced ventricular remodeling. Treatment with the Company's Immunotronics™ technology two or three times per day resulted in significantly improved Ejection Fraction (EF), Fractional Shortening (FS), Heart Weight-to-Body Weight Ratio (HW/BW), Left Ventricular Diastolic Pressure (LVDP), Left Ventricular End-Systolic Diameter (LVESD), and Interventricular Septal Dimension at Systole (IVSS). The Company will post the data for shareholders on its website shortly.

"Heart failure and vascular diseases are potential clinical targets for our non-invasive electroceuticals. These results demonstrate the incredible potential of electroceutical-based therapies," said Alan Collier, CEO of Endonovo Therapeutics. "We plan to submit our preclinical post-MI remodeling results during 2018 for presentation at a relevant scientific meeting as we continue to advance our class-leading non-invasive electroceuticals toward the clinic."

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading developer of bioelectronic-applications in cell therapies and non-invasive electroceuticals. Endonovo's Immunotronics™ platform is dedicated to treating patients with life-threatening inflammatory conditions in vital organs using proprietary non-invasive electroceutical devices. The Company's non-invasive platform is based on magnetically-induced electrical field pathways that target the disruption of inflammation and cell death.

The Company's Cytotronics™ platform harnesses the bulk electrical properties of cells and tissues, namely magnetically-induced electrical field pathways to expand and enhance the therapeutic potential of cell therapies and produce next-generation biologics.

