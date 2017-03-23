Endonovo Therapeutics Files a New Patent Application on Method to Treat Tissues and Organs Using Its Non-Invasive Electroceutical Technology

Company Provides Update on The Development of Its Pipeline of Non-Invasive Electroceuticals Targeting Vascular Diseases and Ischemia/Reperfusion Injuries

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTCQB : ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a developer of non-invasive electroceuticals for the treatment of vascular diseases and inflammatory conditions in tissues and organs, today announced that it has filed a non-provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering a method to treat tissues and organs using its non-invasive electroceutical technology.

The non-provisional patent application follows the Company's on-going research and development into the development of a novel class of non-invasive therapeutics known as electroceuticals.

"We are very excited about our new generation of non-invasive electroceuticals developed specifically to target vascular diseases and ischemic injuries," stated Endonovo Chairman and CEO, Alan Collier.

"We believe that this new technology is vastly superior to the original technology, initially developed at NASA, which was higher powered and originally designed for bone healing. Our new signal, which we will be using in our entire pipeline targeting vascular diseases and ischemic injuries, was developed using our scientific team's twenty plus year experience in researching and developing electrical and bioelectromagnetic therapeutics," concluded Mr. Collier.

The Company is evaluating the therapeutic potential of its new electroceutical technology in prevention of heart failure following myocardial infarction. The Company now anticipates initial results from its ongoing pre-clinical study in the second quarter of 2017.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading developer of bioelectronic-enhanced cell therapies and non-invasive electroceuticals. Endonovo's Immunotronics™ platform is dedicated to treating patients with vascular diseases and life-threatening inflammatory conditions in vital organs using proprietary non-invasive electroceutical devices. The Company's non-invasive platform is based on magnetically-induced electrical field pathways that target the disruption of inflammation and cell death.

The Company's Cytotronics™ platform harnesses the bulk electrical properties of cells and tissues, namely magnetically-induced electrical field pathways to expand and enhance the therapeutic potential of cell therapies and produce next-generation biologics.

