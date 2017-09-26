Endonovo Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Studies

Company Provides Interim Results on Treatment and Prevention of Heart Failure following Myocardial Infarction using Non-Invasive Electroceutical

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTCQB : ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a developer of non-invasive electroceuticals for the treatment of vascular diseases and inflammatory conditions, today provided an update on its pre-clinical studies and interim results from its pre-clinical study to assess the effectiveness of its Immunotronics™ platform in the treatment and prevention of heart failure following myocardial infarction.

Interim results from the Company's ongoing pre-clinical study to assess the effectiveness of its Immunotronics™ platform in the treatment and prevention of heart failure following myocardial infarction have demonstrated improved cardiac function and less ventricular remodeling, as evaluated using echocardiography in infarcted animals treated with the Company's non-invasive electroceutical two or three times per day for four weeks when compared to the control group. The Company expects to provide final results including histology and cytokine data in the next few weeks.

"We are very excited about these interim results," stated Endonovo CEO, Alan Collier. "We not only want to demonstrate the effectiveness of our non-invasive electroceutical, but we also want to create an easy to use device that can reduce the treatment time required to produce a meaningful effect. Our belief is that the future of medicine is electric and that our non-implantable and non-invasive electroceutical platform will be at the forefront of bioelectronic medicine," said Mr. Collier.

The Company is currently preparing to conduct additional pre-clinical studies using its newly developed electroceutical technology in the treatment of critical limb ischemia, kidney disease and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

"We remain committed to keeping our shareholders up to date with the status of our ongoing research and development efforts and we appreciate the patience of our shareholders as we continue down this path together," concluded Mr. Collier.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading developer of bioelectronic-applications in cell therapies and non-invasive electroceuticals. Endonovo's Immunotronics™ platform is dedicated to treating patients with life-threatening inflammatory conditions in vital organs using proprietary non-invasive electroceutical devices. The Company's non-invasive platform is based on magnetically-induced electrical field pathways that target the disruption of inflammation and cell death.

The Company's Cytotronics™ platform harnesses the bulk electrical properties of cells and tissues, namely magnetically-induced electrical field pathways to expand and enhance the therapeutic potential of cell therapies and produce next-generation biologics.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

