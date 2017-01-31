Ener-Core to Present at the 2nd Annual Source Capital Group Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference on February 16, 2017

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Ener-Core, Inc. ( OTCQB : ENCR), a developer and licensor of innovative gas conversion technologies for global commercial and industrial facilities, has been invited to present at the 2nd Annual Source Capital Group Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference being held on February 15-16, 2017 at the Convene Conference Center in New York City.

Ener-Core CEO Alain Castro is scheduled to present on Thursday, February 16th at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ener-Core management, please email your request to ENCR@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About the 2nd Annual Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference

The 2017 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference offers the exclusive opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models and life science companies focusing on solutions to unmet medical needs. For more information on the conference or for investors to register, please go to www.SourceCapitalConference.com.

About Source Capital Group

Source Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1992 and has grown into a full-service financial institution, while adhering to the highest standards of quality and integrity. The Investment Banking Group at Source Capital offers a wealth of Wall Street experience to the underserved small cap company sector through its seasoned professionals. They have successfully funded both public and private companies with an emphasis on Structured Credit and unique equity capital markets transactions, creating tailor-made solutions to enhance their clients' balance sheets. Source Capital Group began as an independent firm specializing in small to medium-sized investment banking transactions. For more information on Source Capital Group, please visit www.sourcegrp.com.