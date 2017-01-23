Ener-Core's 2 MW Power Oxidizers Power Up at Pacific Ethanol Stockton Biorefinery

IRVINE, CA --(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Ener-Core, Inc. ( OTCQB : ENCR), a developer and licensor of innovative gas conversion technologies for global commercial and industrial facilities, and the Dresser-Rand business, part of Siemens Power and Gas Division, have achieved mechanical completion and initial start-up of the innovative 2 megawatt (MW) PowerStation resulting from the integration of the Dresser-Rand KG2 gas turbine and Ener-Core's 2 MW Power Oxidizer at the Stockton Biorefinery site owned by Pacific Ethanol ( NASDAQ : PEIX).

The integrated solution, including the Power Oxidizer and other individual components, operated successfully and demonstrated the ability to produce both power and steam according to specifications. The joint engineering teams from the companies are working to complete the commissioning process anticipated in the first quarter of 2017.

The Power Oxidizers with the Dresser-Rand KG2 turbine are rated to provide a combination of up to 3.5 MW of electricity and over 26,000 pounds of steam/hr from the two PowerStation units. The PowerStations will provide Pacific Ethanol with a first-of-its-kind solution that will reduce air pollution by converting by-product low-quality waste gases generated by the Stockton plant's ethanol production into useful electricity and steam. The PowerStations are expected to reduce the quantity of energy currently purchased by Pacific Ethanol's Stockton plant, saving an estimated $3 million to $4 million per year, representing a significant reduction in operating expenses for the plant.

The Ener-Core Power Oxidizer is designed to provide an alternative to a traditional combustion heat source normally used with traditional gas turbine power generation. The Power Oxidizer, when replacing the traditional combustion chamber of an integrated gas turbine, allows a wide range of industries to utilize and eliminate previously unusable and pollutive low-quality gases and certain volatile organic compounds as a low-cost fuel source to generate heat, power and steam for their on-site operations with significantly lower pollution profiles.

"This 'Power Up' represents the first time any technology company has achieved the 2 MW power barrier in a combined heat and power industrial plant utilizing Power Oxidation technology," said Alain Castro, CEO of Ener-Core. "The late December initial start-up was a resounding success and clearly validates our technology in a major industrial application. We look forward to the on-going commissioning efforts and to celebrating our first commercial deployment with Dresser-Rand in the next few months during the Pacific Ethanol Stockton Biorefinery Ribbon-Cutting ceremony."

About Ener-Core

Irvine, California-based Ener-Core, Inc. ( OTCQB : ENCR) owns and licenses its proprietary Power Oxidation technology, which has already been commercially deployed and generates base load, clean power from polluting waste gases including methane. Ener-Core's patented Power Oxidizer turns one of the most potent pollution sources into a profitable, "always on" source of clean energy. Ener-Core's technology offers an alternative to the flaring (burning) of gaseous pollution while generating operating efficiencies and reducing the costs of compliance with environmental regulations. Ener-Core offers the 250 kW Ener-Core EC250 and the larger, 2 MW Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO. For more information, please visit www.ener-core.com.

About the Dresser-Rand Business

The Dresser-Rand business, part of Siemens Power and Gas (PG), offers some of the most efficient and environmentally-friendly technology platforms, products and services in distributed power generation for oil and gas, industrial, institutional, and commercial clients and rural electrification programs. Solutions include: combined heat and power (CHP) systems, biogas-fueled gen-sets, hybrid systems (solar photovoltaic and engine-based gen-sets), biomass and waste-to-energy steam turbine generators, compressed air energy storage (CAES), and more. With the world's largest installed base, one of the world's largest technical support and service center networks, and a presence in more than 150 countries worldwide, the Dresser-Rand business delivers local solutions and services on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.dresser-rand.com.

