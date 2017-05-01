Enercare Announces Results of 2017 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Enercare Inc. ("Enercare") (TSX: ECI) announced the results from its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Each of the resolutions put forth to shareholders received overwhelming support, greatly exceeding the majority approval needed to pass. Accordingly, Enercare's amended and restated shareholder rights plan was approved and is now in effect, the nominated directors were re-elected, and Enercare's external auditor was re-appointed.

A total of 58,606,934 of Enercare's common shares ("Shares") (representing approximately 56.11% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of the record date for the meeting) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote on the resolution approving the amended and restated shareholder rights plan are as follows1:

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 55,379,821 97.93 1,172,837 2.07

The results of the vote on the resolution to re-elect Enercare's existing eight directors to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders are as follows1:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Jim Pantelidis 54,049,161 95.57 2,503,496 4.43 Lisa de Wilde 54,219,283 95.87 2,333,374 4.13 John A. Macdonald 54,890,046 97.06 1,662,611 2.94 Grace M. Palombo 54,709,637 96.74 1,843,020 3.26 Jerry Patava 53,348,081 94.33 3,204,576 5.67 Roy J. Pearce 54,308,725 96.03 2,243,932 3.97 Michael Rousseau 53,769,826 95.08 2,782,699 4.92 William M. Wells 55,521,826 98.18 1,030,831 1.82

The results of the vote to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration are as follows1:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 56,924,690 97.21 1,633,782 2.79

1 The numbers shown for the results of the vote reflect the votes made by proxy but not the 48,462 Shares (representing approximately 0.05% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of the record date for the meeting) represented in person at the meeting.

