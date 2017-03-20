Enercare Announces Retirement of Scott Boxer and Appoints Scott Boose as President and Chief Executive Officer, Service Experts

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Enercare Inc. ("Enercare") (TSX: ECI) today announced the retirement of Scott Boxer and the appointment of Scott Boose as President and Chief Executive Officer of Service Experts. Commencing March 20, 2017, Mr. Boose assumes responsibility for the strategic and operational leadership for the Service Experts business, including growth plans and the continued delivery of great customer experience.

Mr. Boose is an accomplished senior executive with significant experience in the HVAC industry, including deep expertise in operations management, strategic planning and finance. He was most recently the President of Direct Energy Services, which operated in 48 US states and two Canadian provinces and served over 1 million customers annually. Mr. Boose joined Direct Energy in 2004 through the acquisition of the Residential Services Group, in which he held several senior positions over a 10 year period. From 2007 to 2010, he served as the Managing Director of the Heating Services business in the UK for British Gas, where he oversaw a team of 11,000 employees, including more than 7,000 frontline technicians and installers. He also served on the board of British Gas Insurance during his time in the UK. From October 2014 to May 2016, Scott was a member of the board of Enercare Inc.

Mr. Boose received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and his Bachelor of Finance, Summa Cum Laude, from Wright State University in Dayton Ohio.

Scott Boxer will retire in May 2017. In the interim, Mr. Boxer will continue to support the Service Experts business and the seamless integration of Mr. Boose.

"Scott Boxer has done an exceptional job leading Service Experts to its current success in the marketplace," said John Macdonald, President and Chief Executive Officer, Enercare. "I would like to personally thank Scott for his tremendous leadership, commitment and strong performance over the course of the year since the acquisition of Service Experts. We wish Scott all the best in his retirement."

Source: Enercare Inc.