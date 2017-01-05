Enercare Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Enercare Inc. ("Enercare") (TSX: ECI) today announced a cash dividend of $0.077 per common share which will be payable on January 31, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 16, 2017. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Canadian resident shareholders may enroll in Enercare's recently announced Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and receive common shares of Enercare instead of a cash dividend payment. DRIP participants will receive common shares issued from treasury at a 5% discount to the prevailing market price immediately before January 31, 2017.

About Enercare

Enercare is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ECI). As one of North America's largest home and commercial services and energy solutions companies with approximately 3,800 employees under its Enercare and Service Experts brands, Enercare is a leading provider of water heaters, water treatment, furnaces, air conditioners and other HVAC rental products, plumbing services, protection plans and related services. With operations in Canada and the United States, Enercare serves approximately 1.6 million customers annually. Enercare is also the largest non-utility sub-meter provider, with electricity, water, thermal and gas metering contracts for condominium and apartment suites in Canada and through its Triacta brand, a premier designer and manufacturer of advanced sub-meters and sub-metering solutions.

