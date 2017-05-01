Enercare Schedules First Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Friday, May 12, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Enercare Inc. ("Enercare") (TSX: ECI) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, on Friday May 12, 2017. A conference call and audio webcast with John Macdonald, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Evelyn Sutherland, Chief Financial Officer, will follow later that morning.

Date: Friday, May 12, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Telephone: 647.427.2311 or 1.866.521.4909

Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Webcast: http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1380375-1/47B8CB873B0C813B6A83B38216BAEC94

This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

A slide presentation for simultaneous viewing with the conference call will be made available at www.enercareinc.com on the morning of the webcast.

Replay: An archived webcast will be available at www.enercareinc.com for one year following the original broadcast.

