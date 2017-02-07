EnerCom Dallas Oil & Gas Conference Presenters Span Multiple Basins

Oil & Gas CEOs will present their 2017 plans to investors at EnerCom Dallas on March 1-2, 2017

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - EnerCom's first Texas-based oil and gas investment conference -- EnerCom Dallas -- will kick off on March 1, 2017.

EnerCom Dallas features presentations by the chief executives of some of the most-watched publicly traded North American oil and natural gas producing companies including:

Permian/Eagle Ford leader Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE : PXD),

( : PXD), Marcellus leading producer Range Resources ( NYSE : RRC),

( : RRC), Eagle Ford leader Sanchez Energy ( NYSE : SN), and

( : SN), and Bakken, Niobrara producer Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE : WLL).

EnerCom Dallas operating company presenters also include, but are not limited to:

PetroQuest Energy ( NYSE : PQ) - Woodford, East Texas, Gulf Coast

( : PQ) - Woodford, East Texas, Gulf Coast Unit Corp. ( NYSE : UNT) - East Texas, Mississippian, Hoxbar plays, U.S. rig fleet, pipeline operator

( : UNT) - East Texas, Mississippian, Hoxbar plays, U.S. rig fleet, pipeline operator Panhandle Oil & Gas ( NYSE : PHX) - Woodford, Cana Woodford, Springer, Fayetteville, Eagle Ford, Meramec

( : PHX) - Woodford, Cana Woodford, Springer, Fayetteville, Eagle Ford, Meramec Samson Oil & Gas Limited ( NYSE : SSN) - Niobrara, Bakken

( : SSN) - Niobrara, Bakken Gastar Exploration ( NYSE : GST) - MidContinent STACK: Meramec, Mississippi Lime, Woodford, Osage, Oswego

( : GST) - MidContinent STACK: Meramec, Mississippi Lime, Woodford, Osage, Oswego Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE : EPM) - Delhi Field EOR

Global energy economists and market strategists who will present at EnerCom Dallas include Michael Carey, Credit Agricole C&I Bank; Fredrik Andersen, DNB ASA; Tom Petrie, Petrie Partners; and Art Hogan, Wunderlich Securities.

Conference Dates and Location: The EnerCom Dallas oil and gas investment conference is being held at the Tower Club in downtown Dallas on March 1-2, 2017.

Conference Registration: EnerCom is taking registrations to attend EnerCom Dallas from the professional investment community at the conference website.

EnerCom Dallas Conference Schedule: A work-in-progress conference agenda, an up to the minute schedule of presenters and speakers, may be found on the conference website.

History and Sponsors

EnerCom, Inc., founded in 1994, is one of the oil and gas industry's most respected energy-focused management consulting and communications firms. EnerCom founded The Oil & Gas Conference® in 1996 in Denver and since then the firm has hosted more than 40 energy- focused investment conferences in Denver, San Francisco, London and Dallas. Global sponsors of EnerCom's conferences are Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank; Netherland, Sewell & Associates; Preng & Associates; Hein & Associates LLP; and PLS. Sponsors of EnerCom Dallas are Wunderlich Securities; Fifth Third Bank; DNB Bank ASA; Haynes and Boone; MUFG; and CIBC.

Register today for EnerCom Dallas at the conference website.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is a nationally recognized management consultancy firm advising and serving energy-centric clients on corporate strategy, asset valuations, investor relations, media and corporate communications and visual communications design. EnerCom's professionals have more than 170 years of industry and business experience and a proven track record of success. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom uses the team approach for delivering its wide range of services to public and private companies, large and small, operating in the global exploration and production, OilService, capital markets, and associated advanced-technology industries. EnerCom annually hosts two oil and gas investment conferences:

EnerCom Dallas - March 1-2, 2017

EnerCom Denver - August 13-17, 2017

Oil & Gas 360® (www.oilandgas360.com), founded and published by EnerCom, is an online energy-focused financial website written for the oil and gas industry and the professional investment community. Oil & Gas 360® covers daily energy financial news and developments within the global energy business. Subscribe to EnerCom/Oil & Gas 360®'s "Closing Bell Report" to stay abreast of key financial news in the oil and gas industry and the day's closing commodities prices and key indices, delivered to your inbox each weekday after the markets close.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with one of our consultants.

About Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is the corporate and investment banking arm of the Credit Agricole Group, the world's eighth largest bank by total assets (The Banker, July 2014). Credit Agricole CIB offers its clients a comprehensive range of products and services in capital markets, brokerage, investment banking, structured finance, corporate banking, and international private banking.

The Bank provides support to clients in large international markets through its network, with a presence in major countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

With headquarters in New York City, and U.S. offices in Houston and Chicago, Credit Agricole CIB Americas offers its corporate and institutional clients financial products and services and made-to-order structuring, origination and distribution, through both its banking unit Credit Agricole CIB, and the full service broker-dealer Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., which is a member of the NYSE and NASD. Credit Agricole CIB is also present in Montreal, Canada, and in Latin America with offices in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

The Energy Industry represents the single largest concentration of industry exposure at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, whose specialty focus dates back over 100 years. Our Energy practice for North America, located in Houston, focuses on all segments of the business and covers it on a truly global basis.

For more information, visit www.ca-cib.com.

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit www.netherlandsewell.com.

For more information about NSAI, call C.H. (Scott) Rees, Chief Executive Officer, at 214-969-5401 or send an email to info@nsai-petro.com.

About Preng & Associates

Preng & Associates, founded in 1980, is the only retainer-based, international executive search firm specializing solely in the energy industry. Its number one priority is to assist clients with their executive selection, organization development, and human resource needs by providing the highest quality service. Preng's record of accomplishment is directly attributable to their experienced staff, worldwide network of industry contacts, proven search methodology, and high standards of professionalism. Preng has conducted over 3000 searches for board, executive, management, and professional positions in its 35-year history and has the highest success and repeat client track record.

Preng's practice is based on the premise that the search process is most effective when conducted by professionals with significant search industry experience. The company has earned a reputation for combining professional search disciplines with an in-depth industry and market understanding and has succeeded in some of the industry's most challenging and high-profile searches. Preng's international reach allows it to effectively conduct global engagements; and as a member of the Association of Executive Search Consultants, Preng practices and promotes its high standards of conduct and professionalism.

For more information about Preng & Associates, contact Charles Carpenter, Partner at 713-243-2610 or ccarpenter@preng.com.

About Hein & Associates

For more than 30 years, Hein & Associates has been recognized as a leading accounting and advisory firm, where its people and clients share knowledge, thrive in a culture of teamwork, and build long-term relationships deeply rooted in integrity. With offices in Denver, Dallas, Houston and Irvine, Hein serves public and private companies in a variety of industries across the country. Hein is a member of two of the largest international associations of accounting and advisory firms, which allows us to provide seamless client care domestically and throughout the world. Hein is ranked as one of the "Top 100" accounting and advisory firms in the country by Accounting Today, and consistently recognized by Inside Public Accounting as a "Best of the Best" firm, an honor bestowed on only 25 firms each year, based exclusively on management performance.

For more information, please contact James Brendel, CPA, CFE, Managing Partner, at jbrendel@heincpa.com or 303-298-9600.

About PLS

PLS was started in 1987 to adapt the real estate industry's highly effective MLS (multiple listing service) for the oil and gas industry. The firm takes its name from the simple concept of a "Petroleum Listing Service" but PLS has since expanded to provide operators and investors the information, marketing and advisory services they need to better manage their portfolios and facilitate profitable transactions.

To that end, PLS publishes various listings, news and research reports; offers proprietary databases; hosts prospect and property expos; brokers and direct markets properties, prospects, overrides and midstream assets for sellers seeking additional services; and provides advisory and consulting services on an as needed or project basis.

In total, over 2,000 independent companies and their 10,000+ professionals subscribe to one or more of PLS Core Reports, Regional Reports or Premium and Proprietary Databases. In addition, PLS divestment arm is one of the largest handlers of oil and gas asset sales in the mid to under market. Overall, PLS has handled over 900 projects worth an aggregate of $5.0 billion while its advisory arm has done over $1.0 billion in deals and continues to support clients in sourcing new opportunities and capital markets.

For more information about PLS products or services, please visit www.plsx.com.

About Wunderlich Securities

Established in 1996 in Memphis, TN, Wunderlich Securities, a full-service brokerage firm, is committed to providing a comprehensive range of professional products and services to meet the needs of individual investors as well as corporations and institutions. The Firm offers financial advisory, brokerage, equity research and investment banking services. Fixed Income broker services are provided through Wunderlich Securities Fixed Income Capital Markets and WunTrade divisions of Wunderlich Securities. The firm operates in 26 offices across 15 states and has more than 450 associated professionals.

For more information, please contact R. Kevin Andrews, Managing Director, Investment Banking, at (713) 403-3979 or visit www.wunderlichsecurities.com.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank is a diversified financial services company with over $120 billion in assets. The Bank's energy group is comprised of experienced and knowledgeable individuals that can assist in providing and structuring financial solutions to meet their clients' needs across the upstream, midstream, downstream and services sectors. Solutions and capabilities include commodity hedging, interest rate management, foreign exchange, debt capital markets, treasury management, and depository/investment products.

For more information, please contact Richard Butler at 713-401-6101 or richard.butler@53.com.

About DNB ASA

DNB is Norway's largest financial services provider, with total assets approaching $400 billion. The bank has for years been a major provider of capital to the oil & gas industry, growing up literally side by side with the highly prolific fields developed in the Norwegian Sector of the North Sea. The Oslo Energy Office maintains a global financing strategy, and serves this market through multiple offices around the world including Houston, London and Singapore.

Energy Americas, based in Houston, comprises approximately 20 seasoned energy finance professionals. Aside from facilitating the bank's global business strategies, the office concentrates primarily on serving middle market and larger customers in the four principal oil & gas sectors -- upstream, midstream, downstream and service -- as well as in Power and Renewables. The bank offers a variety of financial products, from traditional oil & gas reserve financing, to longer-term capital markets transactions and merger/acquisition advisory services through its broker-dealer arm, DNB Markets, Inc. Ancillary service capabilities include cash management/depository services, as well as commodity and interest rate hedging.

For information on DNB's energy services, please visit the DNB energy website.

About Haynes and Boone

Oil and gas is and has always been a volatile business, and today's environment is no exception. Haynes and Boone, LLP is an energy-focused corporate law firm, providing a full spectrum of legal services to our clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Evidence of our commitment to the industry is our opening of our Denver office this year to better serve our energy clients along with our existing offices in Texas, New York, California, Washington, D.C., Shanghai and Mexico City. Haynes and Boone lawyers from all offices work as a team to meet the legal needs of our domestic and international clients involved in oil and gas. We represent domestic and foreign public and private companies engaged in the dynamic day-to-day work of finding and extracting energy in the form of oil and gas and the banks, investment funds and other investors that support them.

Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers, landmen and analysts understands the domestic and international physical and financial energy markets, and the firm has been helping both operators and lenders complete some of the largest financings in 2015/2016. With more than 550 attorneys, Haynes and Boone is ranked among the largest law firms in the nation by The National Law Journal.

For more info, visit www.haynesboone.com.

About MUFG

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately $2.3 trillion (USD) as of June 30, 2015.

In 2014, MUFG integrated the U.S. operations of its subsidiary The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU) with those of San Francisco-based Union Bank, N.A. This combined entity -- MUFG Union Bank, N.A., allows us to better serve our individual, corporate, and institutional customers in the United States, Canada, and Latin America by offering expanded global capabilities.

MUFG has been a leading provider of banking services to the oil and gas industry in the Americas for more than 30 years, consistently ranking in the Top 10 Lead Arrangers and Top 10 Bond Arrangers in the Thomson Reuters Oil and Gas League Tables. We support clients across the industry -- from regional exploration and production to global diversified services companies -- that benefit from our focused approach, strong execution, and customized services.

For more information please visit https://mufgamericas.com/oil-gas.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American bank headquartered in Canada and with offices around the world. CIBC was originally founded nearly 150 years ago, and has supported and financed the energy industry for many decades. CIBC was recently ranked as the strongest publicly traded bank in North America by Bloomberg, and is rated A+/Aa3 by S&P and Moody's, respectively.

Our energy specialists draw on the breadth of CIBC's capabilities to provide market insights and creative solutions for our clients. Services include corporate banking, commodity and interest rate hedging and strategy, A&D advisory, and capital markets.

CIBC is publicly traded on the NYSE and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CM" and has a market cap of $36 billion and nearly $400 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit the CIBC energy website.