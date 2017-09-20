EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360 Releases Video Interviews with 28 C-Suite E&P, Oilfield Service and Energy Technology Leaders

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - EnerCom, the award-winning oil and gas consulting and communications firm, has published video interviews with 28 oil and gas industry leaders who run some of the world's most innovative exploration & production and oilfield service and technology companies.
Interviews are part of the premium content that is included with an annual subscription to Oil & Gas 360®.
Interviews include one-on-one discussions of operations, corporate objectives, management's strategy and industry trends with top executives from the following companies:
- (NASDAQ: AREX) - Exclusive Video Interview with Approach Resources President & COO Qingming Yang
Approach Resources: we believe the Wolfcamp shale holds 45 billion barrels of oil. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Permian producer Approach Resources (ticker: AREX) President & Chief Operating Officer Qingming Yang.
- (NYSE: CBG) - Exclusive Video Interview with CBRE Energy Facilities Group First VP Anthony Albanese
CBRE: oil and gas real estate knowledge and transaction services across the basins in North America. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Denver-based CBRE Energy Group First VP Anthony Albanese.
- (TSX: IPO) - Exclusive Video Interview with InPlay Oil Corporation President & CEO Douglas Bartole
InPlay Oil Corporation: a 4,000 BOPD producer involved in two of the most exciting plays in Western Canada. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with InPlay Oil President & CEO Douglas Bartole.
- Exclusive Video Interview with Heal Systems CEO Jeff Saponja
Heal Systems: doubling production consistently in operators' wells. At its recent Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Heal Systems CEO Jeff Saponja.
- Exclusive Video Interview with Preng & Associates President & CEO David Preng
Preng & Associates: global energy search leader seeing uptick in search activity at the CEO and CFO level. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Preng & Associates President & CEO David Preng.
- (TSX: STEP) - Exclusive Video Interview with Step Energy Services President & CEO Regan Davis
STEP Energy Services: newly public fracturing and coiled tubing services company looking to exit 2017 with fleet of 20 coil spreads in U.S. and Canada and 290,000 HP capacity. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with STEP Energy Services (ticker: STEP) President & CEO Regan Davis.
- (TSX: PRQ) - Exclusive Video Interview with Petrus Resources President & CEO Neil Korchinski
Petrus Resources: Ferrier Cardium play delivering superior economic returns At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Petrus Resources (ticker: PRQ) President & CEO Neil Korchinski.
- (NYSE: ERN) - Exclusive Video Interview with Erin Energy Chairman Frank Ingriselli
Erin Energy: Oyo-9 to double company's production by the end of 2017; subsequent exploration wells have potential to unlock a one billion barrel reserve opportunity. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Erin Energy (ticker: ERN) Chairman Frank Ingriselli.
- (NYSE: CORR) - Exclusive Video Interview with CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust President and CEO David Schulte
CorEnergy: a REIT investment for oil and gas infrastructure -- diversification in asset class, management teams, geography -- as a non-operator of the assets, CorEnergy's portfolio represents infrastructure investment in upstream, midstream and downstream, onshore and offshore.
- (NYSE: FTK) - Exclusive Video Interview with Flotek Industries Chairman, President & CEO John Chisholm
Flotek Industries: a complete chemistry experience for oil and gas companies. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Flotek Industries (ticker: FTK) Chairman, President & CEO John Chisholm.
- Exclusive Video Interview with Fracture ID Founder and President Chris Neale
Fracture ID: using this tool operators can gather rock characteristics and fracture intersects on every well they drill at about 1/10 the legacy cost. At EnerCom's recent Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Chris Neale, founder and president of drillbit geomechanics industry leader Fracture ID.
- (NYSE: BSM) - Exclusive Video Interview with Black Stone Minerals SVP & CFO Jeff Wood
Black Stone Minerals: 9% of all U.S. lower-48 permits filed in the past 12 months were on Black Stone acreage. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Black Stone Minerals (ticker: BSM) Senior Vice President & CFO Jeff Wood.
- (NASDAQ: ROSE) - Exclusive Video Interview with Rosehill Resources President & CEO Alan Townsend
Rosehill Resources: pure Delaware basin with 4,700 acres in the 'core of the core' in Loving County. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Delaware operator Rosehill Resources (ticker: ROSE) President & CEO Alan Townsend.
- (TSX VENTURE: PSH) - Exclusive Video Interview with PetroShale President & CEO Mike Wood
PetroShale: could double production in the next 3-4 months. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with PetroShale (ticker: PSH) President & CEO Mike Wood.
- (NASDAQ: ESES) - Exclusive Video Interview with EcoStim Energy Solutions President & CEO Chris Boswell
EcoStim Energy Solutions: ~80% of revenue will be in the U.S. going forward; 2-year contract with YPF provides foundation for growth in Argentina. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with EcoStim Energy Solutions (ticker: ESES) President & CEO Chris Boswell.
- (NYSE: BXE) - Exclusive Video Interview with Bellatrix Exploration President & CEO Brent A. Eshleman
Bellatrix Exploration: In Q3 and Q4 we expect to meet or exceed our guidance. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Canadian producer Bellatrix Exploration (ticker: BXE) President & CEO Brent Eshleman.
- (NYSE: BAS) - Exclusive Video Interview with Basic Energy Services President & CEO Roe Patterson
Basic Energy Services: don't over-leverage, don't get out over your skis At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Basic Energy Services (ticker: BAS) President & CEO Roe Patterson.
- (TSX: DEE) - Exclusive Video Interview with Delphi Energy President & CEO David Reid
Delphi Energy: an undrawn bank line and $80 million liquidity to continue to develop the Bigstone Montney asset. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Delphi Energy (ticker: DEE) President & CEO David Reid.
- (TSX: TVE) - Exclusive Video Interview with Tamarack Valley Energy President & CEO Brian Schmidt
Tamarack Valley Energy: strong growth, fast paybacks. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Tamarack Valley Energy (ticker: TVE) President & CEO Brian Schmidt.
- (NYSE: GTE) - Exclusive Video Interview with Gran Tierra Energy President & CEO Gary Guidry
Gran Tierra Energy: reinvesting cash flow in exploration: we're trying to drill 30-40 exploration wells in the next 3-4 years. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Gran Tierra Energy (ticker: GTE) President & CEO Gary S. Guidry.
- (TSX: NVA) - Exclusive Video Interview with NuVista Energy President & CEO Jonathan Wright
NuVista Energy: line of sight to 60,000 BOEs per day. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with NuVista Energy (ticker: NVA) President & CEO Jonathan Wright.
- (NYSE: AAV) - Exclusive Video Interview with Advantage Oil & Gas President & CEO Andy Mah
Advantage Oil & Gas: Glacier is the big engine; we're going to be drilling there for decades. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Advantage Oil & Gas (ticker: AAV) President & CEO Andy Mah.
- (TSX VENTURE: BBI) - Exclusive Video Interview with Blackbird Energy Chairman and CEO Garth Braun
Blackbird Energy: focused on 109 sections of Montney acreage. At its 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Blackbird Energy (ticker: BBI) Chairman and CEO Garth Braun.
- NYSE: RRC) - Exclusive Video Interview with Range Resources Chairman, President & CEO Jeff Ventura
Range Resources: generating average recoveries in the Marcellus between 2.5 - 3 Bcf per 1000 feet of lateral. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Marcellus producer Range Resources (ticker: RRC) Chairman, President & CEO Jeff Ventura.
- (NYSE: CLB) - Exclusive Video Interview with Core Laboratories Chairman, President & CEO David Demshur
Core Lab: from start of production operators should inject engineered gases to pull more oil out of shale; Core Lab is working to boost average shale recovery from 9% to 13%-14%. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with global reservoir science and technology leader Core Laboratories (ticker: CLB) CEO David Demshur.
- Exclusive Video Interview with Laramie Energy Chairman & CEO Robert Boswell
Laramie Energy: doing sandless fracs using higher water volumes and no proppant -- at a much-reduced cost. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with privately held Laramie Energy's Chairman & CEO Robert Boswell.
- Exclusive Video Interview with Kalnin Ventures Managing Director Christopher Kalnin
Kalnin Ventures: 40%-50% of all the gas produced in the Marcellus is non-operated. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Kalnin Ventures Managing Director Chris Kalnin.
- Exclusive Video Interview with Sinclair Group Energy Texas President Bob Thomae
Sinclair Group Energy Texas: focused on 35 MMBO in South Texas sandstone -- a contiguous structure with oilfields running side by side for hundreds of miles. At its recent 2017 The Oil & Gas Conference®, EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360® conducted an exclusive video interview with Sinclair Group Energy Texas President Bob Thomae.
