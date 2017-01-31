Energate Announces Addition of Aloha

Aloha adds a new level of awareness to Energate's Consumer Connected Demand Response (CCDR) platform -- driving energy savings

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Energate Inc., a leading provider of interactive energy management solutions that enable next-generation energy management for the Utility Internet of Things (IoT) and the connected home, announces the addition of Alōha. This new addition is an integral part of Energate's Consumer Connected Demand Response (CCDR) platform that saves money and energy as people come and go from their homes.

Alōha provides the ability to automatically optimize device settings using multiple occupancy signals, starting with the latest version of Energate's own 'MyEnergate' mobile app and its geofencing capability, to determine when someone is home.

MyEnergate with Alōha can optimize heating, cooling, and other appliance settings as family members or roommates come and go, saving money.

The latest version of Energate's HōlHōm and Foundation smart gateway thermostats are the first devices in the CCDR stable to support Alōha. Their advanced energy management algorithms have been further improved to adapt their energy saving optimizations based on family schedules and lifestyles.

"Alōha means hello and goodbye," said Jorge Deligiannis, Energate's CTO, "which depicts how Energate's new occupancy-aware energy management optimizes your home environment by knowing when you are home, saving you energy."

Future device updates will add Alōha support to Energate's smart plugs and LC2000 line of wired load controllers. Future CCDR platform updates will add more occupancy inputs, such as sensors and analytics, to further expand Alōha's capabilities.

About Energate

Energate Inc. provides interactive energy management solutions that enable next-generation energy management and the connected home. Energate's vertically integrated Consumer Connected Demand Response™ platform provides management of two-way communication and demand response events through a flexible solution that includes devices, middleware, and applications. Energate's Internet of Things solution is an interoperable architecture that has been proven in the homes of more than 40 North American utilities' customers.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/30/11G128826/Images/MyEnergate_Aloha_settings-27ca432c6604b14aa5356755208a307b.jpg