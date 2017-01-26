Energistics elects Robin Goswami to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - At Infosys, Mr. Goswami is responsible for crafting the vision, implementing the strategy, managing client relationships, and sustaining organic and inorganic growth in the Infosys Energy (Oil & Gas) Practice. As one of its founding members, he has been instrumental in building the Infosys Oil and Gas Practice and in his recent role has redefined its 'go to market' strategy. Robin has over two decades of experience spanning software development, consulting and new business development. He is credited with enhancing the profile of the Infosys Oil and Gas Practice through an extensive outreach program, culminating in 2016 when Infosys was ranked as a Leader in IDC's MarketScape Worldwide Oil and Gas Professional Services 2016 Vendor Assessment as well as in the Winner's Circle of HFS Research Blueprint Report: Energy Operations 2016 -- the highest possible rating in both.

On his election as a board member of Energistics, Robin said, "I am honored to be a part of Energistics and its esteemed Board and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and opportunities to collectively influence our industry to adopt open data exchange standards."

Ross Philo, President and CEO of Energistics, said, "We welcome Robin to the Board and look forward to his leveraging his oil and gas experience and perspectives towards open data exchange standards development and helping us drive global adoption of these standards."

In addition to Mr. Goswami, the members of Energistics' board are Ross Philo; Ben Williams, VP and CIO Devon Energy who serves as Chair, Matthias Hartung, Vice President Technical Data - Shell, who serves as Vice Chair; Elinor Doubell, Information & Data Management Lead - BP; Vasu Guruswamy, VP SIS Services - Schlumberger; Tommy Husvaeg, Principal Director - Accenture; David Johnson, VP Research & Innovation, Petrolink; Peter Eilsø Nielsen, Chief Geologist - Statoil; Bryan Pate, Upstream Technical Data Support Manager, ExxonMobil; Ray Smelley, General Manager, Technical Computing & Chief Information Officer - Energy Technology Company, Chevron; Eric Toogood, DISKOS Manager for Norwegian Petroleum Directorate; Evelyne Tourte, Vice President, Information Systems - Total and Chandra Yeleshwarapu, Director, Information Management & Platform Technologies - Halliburton-Landmark.

About Energistics

Energistics is a global, non-profit consortium established over 25 years ago to bring together upstream oil and natural gas industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community.

For more information, visit our website at www.energistics.org.