Energizer Resources Inc. Announces Passing of Director Albert Thiess Jr.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Energizer Resources Inc. ("Energizer" or the "Company") (TSX:EGZ)(OTCQB:ENZR) announces with sadness and regret that Mr. Albert A. Thiess Jr., a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has passed away.

Mr. Thiess joined Energizer's board in May 2012 as an independent director with over 36 years of financial management and accounting experience as a CPA with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in the United States. During his extensive career as an audit partner at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Mr. Thiess served clients in the automotive, banking, retail and manufacturing industries, as well as serving as the Managing Partner of the Grand Rapids and Detroit, Michigan offices, and the Los Angeles, California office before transferring to the New York office to manage Global Affairs Infrastructure.

"The entire board of directors and management of Energizer is deeply saddened by Al's passing and offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to his family at this difficult time. Apart from being a director and a contributing member of the audit committee, Al was a great supporter, business associate and friend to the Company and will be greatly missed," said Craig Scherba, President and CEO of Energizer.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Craig Scherba, President & CEO

About Energizer Resources Inc.

Energizer Resources is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar. The Molo Graphite Project is a Full Feasibility-stage project and ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world. The Molo Feasibility Study was completed in February 2015 and confirmed that the Molo Graphite Project could be a lowest-quartile producer due to its low-cost open pit operation and negligible stripping ratio. For more details, please refer to the Feasibility Study titled, "Molo Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, on the Molo Graphite Project located near the village of Fotadrevo in the Province of Toliara, Madagascar" prepared by DRA Projects (Pty) Limited, effective date February 6, 2015, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.energizerresources.com.

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.